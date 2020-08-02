To Patrick Vahey and his colleagues, small businesses are vital for a community to thrive. That’s why his company Greenline Ventures, with the help of others, offers low-interest microloans for businesses with fewer than 50 employees on the Western Slope.
The Greenline Emergency Microloan Program aims to jolt small businesses with loans ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 for five years. There’s zero interest on those loans for the first six months and a 2% rate for the remaining 54. The loans will be administered through the company’s affiliate, Greenline Community Development Fund LLC.
“We see a lot of potential in Grand Junction. It has the potential to grow and there’s a lot of opportunity,” Vahey said. “Before the Paycheck Protection Program started rolling out, we wanted to see what difference we could make.”
Greenline, with the help of the Zoma Foundation, stepped up, fearing that any federal aid would arrive too late, Vahey said.
Businesses that apply must provide financial records and some personal information on owners, according to a news release from Greenline. This is the second round of loans Greenline has given to small businesses in Colorado, the first coming in 2017 and being offered only for minority, women or veteran-owned small businesses along the Front Range.
“Larger companies are able to weather the impacts of COVID much better,” Vahey said. “We’re hopeful that, because of this, jobs are retained and we prevent further deterioration of the economy.”
Vahey expects to lose money. These low-interest loans are not intended to turn much of a profit, if any, he said.
Most businesses are eligible for the loans, and the application can be found on Greenline’s website.
This is just one of many resources to help small businesses through the pandemic. The Grand Junction Small Business Development Center disaster relief page on its website has tips for business owners and information on upcoming webinars about wading through the pandemic.
Another resource in the arsenal can’t hurt, said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Any financial tools we have to help small businesses is great,” Schwenke said.