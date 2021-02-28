Grand Valley Books, at 350 Main St., is more than a place to find new and used literature.
To many, it’s a second home. People would bond over their love for reading, learning and art. Grand Valley books would host guest lecturers, art shows, soup and poetry nights, and author meet and greets.
But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, owner Margie Wilson had to halt all of that for seven weeks last spring.
“The first two weeks were like getting a sabbatical. It was wonderful. But after it, I just wanted to get back to work and be with my people,” Wilson said. “Wanted to be with our regular customers, they’re like family. You see them frequently. When you don’t see them, you worry about them.”
Wilson co-owns Grand Valley Books and Twice Upon a Time Bookshop, at 2885 North Ave., with her husband Frank Cooley. On top of selling new and used books, they also sell local art.
The couple closed shop for nearly two months. Curbside delivery and mailing books kept the cash flowing until the stores reopened in mid-May. Despite the hit in business, Wilson and Cooley were able to avoid layoffs and employ five people, including themselves.
Business stayed strong over the summer but the real help came during the holidays.
“We had our best December ever,” Wilson said. “January is the beginning of a slump in our business every year. Normally, your December pays for your January. And our January was strong, too.”
Other bookstores saw similar success.
Out West Books at 533 Main St., had its best year since opening in 2014. Owner Marya Johnston attributes that to people wanting to shop local, becoming anti-Amazon and a desire to cut screen time.
She said she feels blessed to have had a successful year without its usual tourism revenue in the summer.
“So many other indie bookstores across the U.S. are suffering right now,” Johnston said. “I hope people will continue to shop locally.”
She and Wilson noticed that customer habits mirror a pandemic world.
Books that take readers from the Grand Valley to the cosmos, underwater or Venice, have been popular. And if they’re not looking to escape, readers are buying classic dystopian fiction such as George Orwell’s “1984” and “Animal Farm.”
“Escapist literature has been popular since last March. Things that take people to places that they wanna be instead of here,” Wilson said.
For Grand Valley Books, strong sales mean more than money in the couple’s pockets, though.
It also gives their community hope that things can return to somewhat normal.
Amy Gibbs is a retired public school art teacher. Her paintings are often featured in the store and, pre-pandemic, was a regular at the store’s events.
Not being able to go inside was difficult for her. Grand Valley Books isn’t just a palace for bargain books. For her, the narrow walkways lined with stacks of books create comfort.
“It’s a very visceral thing to be surrounded by books in a small store, It’s like a sensory experience.” Gibbs said. “I miss speaking with the authors and artists to learn about their craft.”
Ron Cloyd has his pottery showcased in the store, too. He said that places such as Grand Valley Books are vital to keeping local art alive.
The more places an artist has to show their work and interact with the community, the more they can grow.
“We need feedback, and that guides our direction. A lot of artists are also dependent on the income,” said Cloyd, who is also a board member on the Grand Junction Commission for Arts & Culture. “Without strong support for art, a community becomes a bland situation with no life.”
To keep Grand Junction vibrant, Wilson wants to host outdoor events sometime in late spring or early summer. She hopes to attract young adults as well.
Ultimately, she sees those events as both a way to give creators a platform, and help the community — authors or otherwise — process the pandemic.
“We’re hoping to have some lectures about survival in a post-COVID era. There are some medical people in the community who have approached me about having classes like that or speaking about the effect COVID has had on them,” Wilson said. “There are also writers who have talked about how their work has reflected what’s been going during the pandemic.”