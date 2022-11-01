Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse owner Sandra Weckerly says “we want to be able to serve the downtown community and also CMU.” The location at the corner of Seventh Street and North Avenue previously was the REI Co-op store.
Owner Sandra Weckerly shows off the pizza oven at the new establishment on the corner of Seventh Street and North Avenue. The main dish will be “elevated, higher-end pizza,” she says.
Mama Ree's Pizza + Brewhouse owner Sandra Weckerly chats with assistant brewer and bar manager Cameron Weckerly Friday.
Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse owner Sandra Weckerly and Cameron Weckerly, assistant brewer and bar manager, admire a large ceiling fan from a company called Big Ass Fans.
Owner Sandra Weckerly, right, talks about the new restaurant with Camera Weckerly, assistant brewer and bar manager.
She also owns Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar at Redlands Mesa Golf Course. Her new place will open on Nov. 10 at Seventh Street and North Avenue.
Decades ago, Marie Donisi’s cooking prowess was well-known both to her family and her patrons at her two southern Arizona restaurants, earning her the nickname “Mama Ree.”
Donisi once owned and operated two Donisi’s Drive-In locations, serving American diner fare such as burgers, fries and shakes. When it came to serving her family, however, she would often embrace her Italian-American roots.
Her legacy will soon grace Grand Junction, thanks to her great-granddaughter, Sandra Weckerly.
Her husband, David, owns a real estate business — Decoy Ranch Holdings LLC. — that purchased the building on the corner of Seventh Street and North Avenue. It once housed the Grand Junction REI Co-Op store until the store relocated in 2018. Decoy Ranch Holdings purchased the building for more than $2.5 million last spring.
While the building at 664 North Ave. contains businesses such as Zoup!, Kulina Lani Organic Sourdough and Body Relaxing, the large space that once housed REI Co-Op and takes up most of the property is being transformed into Mama Ree’s Pizza + Brewhouse.
Weckerly, who also owns Redlands Mesa Golf Course with David, is the owner.
“Our intention was to open a really fun restaurant and brewery on North (Avenue) somewhere,” Weckerly said. “We literally looked at every available building on North and we kept coming back to this one. It was all about the location. We want to be able to serve the downtown community and also CMU. This wasn’t available when we were originally looking, but then it did become available, so we looked at moving in here. Honestly, because of the parking and the location, it made it more enticing than some of the other buildings on North we had looked at.”
Pizzas made with in-house dough — which Weckerly calls “elevated, higher-end pizza” — will be the main dish. The restaurant and bar will also serve sandwiches and sport an old-school salad bar.
Mama Ree’s also has its liquor license from the state, so it will have a full menu of craft beers and cocktails.
“One thing that’s exciting is that it’s going to be very modern,” Weckerly said. “The beer’s going to be phenomenal because we’re bringing in a brewer from out of town (John Morris from June Lake Brewing in June Lake, California), and he’s great. We have a lot of great leadership on staff, so it’s going to be a great opportunity to provide employment for the community and just be part of the community.”
Weckerly said much of her life has been spent in the hospitality business because she loves hosting and entertaining people, hosting parties, and creating a comfortable and friendly environment for guests. This won’t be her first restaurant in the area, as she also owns Ocotillo Restaurant and Bar at Redlands Mesa Golf Course.
Because of the overwhelming size of the space Mama Ree’s will soon occupy, Weckerly has opted to install large, movable partition walls that will contain a private space for events and large parties. That will take up about a third of the restaurant.
Mama Ree’s is set to open its doors to the public Nov. 10. Weckerly could have opened the restaurant as soon as Nov. 8, as the restaurant and brewery is set to receive its certificate of occupancy from Mesa County the day before.
However, that would mean opening on a heated Election Day, in which local voters will decide on the state’s next governor, senator and third congressional district representative.
“I don’t want to open on Election Day. We’re non-political here,” Weckerly said while chuckling.
She’s willing to wait a couple of extra days before welcoming patrons inside to warm themselves up with pizza and some brews.
“I feel like this part of town is in need of some good restaurants, and for us, this environment is going to be a really social gathering place,” Weckerly said.
“We really want people to come back to restaurants and have an opportunity to come to a place that’s really comfortable and fun and serves great food and great beer and also to be able to come with more than just one or two people so you can socialize in larger groups.”