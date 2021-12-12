On Sunday, July 25, the Western Slope sky unleashed a torrential downpour, flooding Grand Junction streets and testing the strength of older buildings that had been subjected to little more than a steady stream of sunlight and mountain winds.
The Margery Building has stood at 519 Main St. since 1906, housing businesses downstairs with a ballroom and offices upstairs. The downtown staple had one of its roof trusses give way during the storm, causing substantial damage to the roof, which partially collapsed over the ballroom.
The Mesa County Building Department wanted to take no risks with the integrity of one of Grand Junction’s oldest structures, so all of the building’s businesses and tenants had to evacuate for more than a week while steel girders were installed as a temporary solution to stabilize the building.
Supply chain issues delayed the arrival of supplies for permanent trusses until this winter.
In early 2022, likely January, the building’s tenants will have to leave once again, this time for 30 to 60 days while the new trusses are installed.
“(The steel girders) are still in place and the building is stabilized, but because of supply-chain issues on building materials, the new trusses that would be the permanent trusses for the roof wouldn’t be here until December or January,” said Dena Carpenter, property manager of P&L Properties LLC. “We decided that instead of disrupting the holiday season, we would plan the reconstruction to start in January.”
BUSINESS IMPACTS
Affected businesses include Monique’s Bridal, Hill People Gear, Estilos II a Salon, RAW Canvas, Pinque Boutique and Art & Soul Studios.
Briefly relocating will affect each business differently, both in terms of financial success and the struggles of moving resources between sites. Some businesses know where they’re heading next while others are scrambling to find a new space.
Hill People Gear and Monique’s Bridal are among the businesses moving to 634 Main St., owned by partners of P&L Properties. Most of Hill People Gear’s business is done online, and its new location will be solely for shipping.
“I’m not going to have my storefront like I normally would; I’ll have a sign on the door here directing people down there for the dedicated few that really want to come get something ... but for the most part, I’m going to be closed to the public for a month or two there,” said William O’Bannon, Hill People operations manager.
“That’s a loss of revenue here in the shop ... We are mainly online, but here in the shop, I’m able to pretty much pay my rent, pay my employees, all that good stuff. I haven’t really figured out what we’re going to do about that yet. We’ll talk to insurance and see what the heck we can actually do.”
For Estilos II a Salon, however, the month or two away from the Margery Building will be far more difficult.
Owner and stylist Jeanine Dickey said they haven’t secured a temporary landing spot, only identifying a potential location away from Main that would need work done to meet health and work standards for a salon.
“The place that we’re looking at and possibly going to take, it all depends on our business insurance,” Dickey said. “It’s set up for a salon, but it’s been vacant for a few years, so we have to have our plumbing done in there. The plumbing’s set up, but we have to have shampoo bowls put in there, make sure the electricals are OK, all of that.”
Dickey said that it’s been difficult to find landlords who are enthused about renting them a space for such a short time period, especially for the work that would go into turning the property into a functioning space.
“It’s going to affect our business all the way around,” Dickey said. “We have great clientele, they’re going to follow us, but we like Main Street because it’s a great retail space. As far as walk-in clientele, I don’t really think there’s going to be that much walk-by clientele where we’re going. It’s busy over there, but I don’t know.”
STUDIO ON HOLD
Upstairs, Judy Rogan teaches classes and paints at Art & Soul Studios. She remembers having three hours to gather all of her paintings, art pieces and supplies and get them out of the building in July.
This time around, she’s just thankful she’ll have more time to gather her belongings and go.
Instead of relocating the business, she doesn’t plan on business being on her mind much while the Margery Building is closed.
“As far as my studio, I think I’ll just mostly paint at home and maybe go on a trip and try not to worry about it because there’s not a lot I can do about it,” Rogan said.
“They said it would be between 30-60 days, so I’ll just make the best of it. Sometimes, I paint more when I’m at home and get more accomplished when I’m at home because I’m not teaching the classes. It’ll be OK. I panicked the first time around and I refuse to panic this time. Maybe I’ll go on vacation!”
Carpenter said that P&L Properties has been working with the Margery Building’s tenants to find their best paths forward, such as new spaces for them through partners such as the owners of 634 Main St. and also offering reduced rates on rent throughout the roof construction process.
She said that she suggested to each business that they receive rent assistance through their own insurance, as well.
“We’re doing everything we can to help relocate the tenants that want to be relocated on a temporary basis,” Carpenter said. “We own other properties that we’re making available for some of the tenants. For some other tenants, we don’t have the appropriate spaces, so we’re all just looking together to find temporary locations for them.”