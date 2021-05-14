Last year was a disaster for Anthony Fronczek’s small beekeeping business.
The cancellation of the Palisade Honeybee Festival hurt his venture, HorseThief Mesa Apiaries, but what made matters worse was the limited scale of farmers markets in Palisade, Fruita and the beloved Market on Main in Grand Junction.
The latter was moved from Main Street to the Grand Junction Convention Center parking lot on First Street and Colorado Avenue before returning to Main Street in August.
Fronczek only has about 100 hives, which cost $500 to $700 each. Not having access to Main Street, as well as pandemic concerns, meant fewer people, which meant he didn’t sell as much honey and beeswax.
But for 2021, Market on Main is spending the full season in its rightful home on Main Street from Third through Seventh streets.
“I was so happy when I heard that. I wouldn’t have a business if it weren’t for these farmers markets,” Fronczek said. “Last year was horrible. There was no shade, and there weren’t a lot of people there. They couldn’t find great parking or weren’t aware of it because it was out of the way.”
The Market on Main, organized by the Downtown Development Authority, is an essential way for local vendors to access swaths of customers.
Rykel Menor, event coordinator for the DDA, told the DDA Board of Directors on Thursday that vendor applications have been flooding in, a sign that people are excited for the return. The DDA was also able to secure Fairway Mortgage as its title sponsor for two years.
The return to relative normal has organizers excited.
“I’m very excited to see what we’re capable of in 2021. Obviously, we’re going to have to implement any guidelines we get from the health department. But at the end of the day, we’re super-stoked to get back to what we’re used to. Last year was a tough year,” Menor said. “We do have the go-ahead to have bands performing this year, so that will happen by the buffalo (sculpture on Fourth Street).”
Dave Goe, DDA community engagement manager, also said there’s new opportunities this year after plenty of changes to the Main Street scene.
“The market is a great way to showcase downtown to the community. A lot of new businesses have opened up,” Goe said. “So this is another chance for the community to come down, see what’s new on the street, support local businesses and to see what the community has to offer.”
Fronczek realizes the market won’t be entirely how it was pre-pandemic, but he said he thinks it’s going to work out. Most of his time in Colorado has been centered around the event.
He and his wife moved here from Orlando, Florida, in 2006. Not long after, he was walking at the market when he struck up a conversation with a vendor. Fronczek mentioned that he became a beekeeper, and the vendor asked him if he sold any product. He didn’t, but that’s what he needed to take the next step and start HorseThief.
“For 12 years now, we’ve been at the same spot in front of Rockslide Brewery. Except for last year, of course,” Fronczek said. “I’m hopeful this year is better and I’m glad to be back. Main Street has been good to us.”
The Market on Main will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday starting June 24 and going through Sept. 9.
SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks vouchers will be allowed.
For information on vendor and entertainment applications, visit downtowngj.org/signature-events/market-on-main.