Market report for April 11:

Steers (average): 300 to 350 lbs., $201; 500 to 550 lbs., $190.75; 600 to 650, lbs. $179; 650 to 700 lbs., $165; 700 to 750 lbs., $158.50; 800 to 850 lbs., $144.50/

Heifers (average): 400 to 450 lbs., $173; 450 to 500 lbs., $171; 500 to 550 lbs., $168.50; 600 to 650 lbs., $168; 650 to 700 lbs., $115; 900 to 950 lbs., $118; 1,200 to 1,350 lbs., $108.

Cows, $95 to $105.

