Market report: April 30, 2022
Loma LivestockMarket report for April 25:Steers (average): 500 to 550 lbs., $192.50; 600 to 650, lbs. $187; 650 to 700 lbs., $172; 700 to 750 lbs., $165.50; 750 to 800 lbs., $152; 850 to 900 lbs., $144.50; 950 to 1,000 lbs., $133.50.Heifers (average): 550 to 600 lbs., $148.50; 650 to 700 lbs., $144; 700 to 750 lbs., $140; 750 to 800 lbs., $140; 1,000 to 1,100 lbs., $105.50.Cows, $80.50 to $93.