Market report: Dec. 17, 2022 Dec 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print loma livestockMarket report for Dec. 12Heiferettes/Young Cows, $90 to $122; High yielding cows, $71 to $76; Medium yielding cows, $67 to $70; Low yielding cows, $58 to $66; Slaughter bulls 1’s and 2’s, $87 to $96. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cow Report Livestock Slaughter Zootechnics Zoology Low Market Medium Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 1% 12° 30° Fri Friday 30°/12° Clear. Lows overnight in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:26:32 AM Sunset: 04:53:12 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 12F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 1% 12° 31° Sat Saturday 31°/12° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:11 AM Sunset: 04:53:33 PM Humidity: 56% Wind: ENE @ 6 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Sun 2% 14° 33° Sun Sunday 33°/14° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the mid teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:27:47 AM Sunset: 04:53:55 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. Mon 3% 21° 35° Mon Monday 35°/21° Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 3% Sunrise: 07:28:22 AM Sunset: 04:54:20 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Tue 2% 21° 37° Tue Tuesday 37°/21° Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:28:55 AM Sunset: 04:54:47 PM Humidity: 55% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wed 24% 12° 40° Wed Wednesday 40°/12° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 07:29:27 AM Sunset: 04:55:15 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Wednesday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 2% 18° 29° Thu Thursday 29°/18° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:29:56 AM Sunset: 04:55:46 PM Humidity: 59% Wind: N @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business