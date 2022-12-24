Market report: Dec. 24, 2022 Dec 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Loma LivestockMarket report for Dec. 19:Steers (average): Under 400 lbs., $225; 400 to 500 lbs., $221; 500 to 600 lbs., $214; 600 to 700 lbs., $184; 700 to 800 lbs., $174; 800 to 900 lbs., $168; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $160; 1,000 and more, $151. Heifers (average): Under 400 lbs., $212; 400 to 500 lbs., $205; 500 to 600 lbs., $191; 600 to 700 lbs., $170; 700 to 800 lbs., $165; 800 to 900 lbs., $155; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $151; 1,000 and more, $148. Weigh cows (average): Heiferettes/Young Cows, $95; High yielding cows, $80; Medium yielding cows, $73; Low yielding cows, $62; Slaughter bulls 1’s and 2’s, $92. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Cow Report Zootechnics Zoology Livestock Slaughter Low Medium Market Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 2% 22° 42° Fri Friday 42°/22° Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:30:26 AM Sunset: 04:56:16 PM Humidity: 86% Wind: SE @ 3 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Mostly clear. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Sat 4% 25° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/25° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:30:51 AM Sunset: 04:56:51 PM Humidity: 64% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Mostly clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 28° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/28° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:15 AM Sunset: 04:57:27 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mon 6% 31° 46° Mon Monday 46°/31° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:31:37 AM Sunset: 04:58:04 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: ENE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Considerable cloudiness. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tue 51% 39° 47° Tue Tuesday 47°/39° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 07:31:57 AM Sunset: 04:58:44 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: S @ 6 mph UV Index: 1 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with showers. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Wed 70% 33° 44° Wed Wednesday 44°/33° Cloudy, periods of rain. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 70% Sunrise: 07:32:14 AM Sunset: 04:59:25 PM Humidity: 84% Wind: WNW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Wednesday Night Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Thu 46% 33° 42° Thu Thursday 42°/33° Rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 46% Sunrise: 07:32:30 AM Sunset: 05:00:07 PM Humidity: 82% Wind: NW @ 5 mph UV Index: 1 Low Thursday Night Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business