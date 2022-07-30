Market report: July 30. 2022 Jul 30, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Loma LivestockMarket report for July 25:Steers (average): 650 to 700 lbs., $168; 800 to 850 lbs., $173; 900 to 950 lbs., $163; 1,000 to 1,110 lbs, $155.Cows, $81 to $84; Bulls, $96 to $105. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Livestock Report Zootechnics Loma Cow Market Bull Steer Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 30% 66° 93° Fri Friday 93°/66° Isolated thunderstorms. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 30% Sunrise: 06:12:01 AM Sunset: 08:28:15 PM Humidity: 63% Wind: ESE @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Sat 17% 66° 90° Sat Saturday 90°/66° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 17% Sunrise: 06:12:54 AM Sunset: 08:27:17 PM Humidity: 39% Wind: SSW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Clear to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 15% 68° 93° Sun Sunday 93°/68° Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:13:46 AM Sunset: 08:26:17 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 24% 70° 93° Mon Monday 93°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:14:39 AM Sunset: 08:25:16 PM Humidity: 36% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 24% 69° 91° Tue Tuesday 91°/69° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 06:15:32 AM Sunset: 08:24:13 PM Humidity: 43% Wind: S @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 70° 92° Wed Wednesday 92°/70° Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:16:25 AM Sunset: 08:23:09 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 22% 70° 94° Thu Thursday 94°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 22% Sunrise: 06:17:19 AM Sunset: 08:22:04 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business