Loma Livestock

Market report for June 6:

Steers (average): 550 to 600 lbs., $163; 700 to 750 lbs., $163; 750 to 800 lbs., $161; 800 to 850 lbs., $149.50; 1,000 to 1,110 lbs, $135.

Heifers (average): 550 to 600 lbs., $145.50; 600 to 650 lbs., $142; 650 to 700 lbs., $141; 900 to 950 lbs., $126; 1,000 to 1,100 lbs, $128.

Cows, $81 to $95; Bulls, $100 to $115.

Tags

Recommended for you