Market report: March 11, 2023
Mar 11, 2023

delta sales yard
Market report for March 9:
Top Bulls: $1.01 to $1.16; Medium Bulls, $.90 to $1.00; Young Cows, $1.00 to $1.25; Top cows, $.90 to $1.00; Medium cows, $.80 to $.89; Low Yielding Cows, $.79-down.

loma livestock
Market report for March 6:
Weigh cows (average): Heiferettes/Young Cows, $129; High yielding cows, $104; Medium yielding cows, $97; Low yielding cows, $90; Slaughter bulls 1's and 2's, $108.