Market Report: Oct. 15, 2022 Oct 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Loma LivestockMarket report for Oct. 10:Steers (average): 400 to 450 lbs., $200; 450 to 500 lbs., $192; 500 to 550 lbs., $195; 550 to 600 lbs., $188; 600 to 650, lbs. $175; 650 to 700 lbs., $171; 700 to 750 lbs., $163; 800 to 850 lbs., $168.50; 850 to 900 lbs., $164.25; 900 to 950 lbs., $172; 950 to 1,000 lbs., $160.75.Heifers (average): 400 to 450 lbs., $190; 500 to 550 lbs., $164; 650 to 700 lbs., $157; 750 to 800 lbs., $153.50; 800 to 850 lbs., $160.Cows, $77 to $95; Bulls, $98 to $100. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Report Livestock Market Zootechnics Zoology Cow Loma Bull Recommended for you Day Precip Temp Fri 0% 42° 75° Fri Friday 75°/42° Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:23:09 AM Sunset: 06:36:35 PM Humidity: 42% Wind: SE @ 11 mph UV Index: 0 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Sat 0% 43° 76° Sat Saturday 76°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:24:10 AM Sunset: 06:35:07 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SE @ 9 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Saturday Night A few clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 42° 72° Sun Sunday 72°/42° Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 07:25:11 AM Sunset: 06:33:40 PM Humidity: 34% Wind: SE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 1% 43° 72° Mon Monday 72°/43° Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:26:12 AM Sunset: 06:32:15 PM Humidity: 38% Wind: SSW @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Monday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 43F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 1% 44° 73° Tue Tuesday 73°/44° Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:27:14 AM Sunset: 06:30:50 PM Humidity: 31% Wind: SSE @ 7 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 1% 44° 74° Wed Wednesday 74°/44° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:28:16 AM Sunset: 06:29:26 PM Humidity: 27% Wind: SSE @ 8 mph UV Index: 5 Moderate Wednesday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 1% 44° 74° Thu Thursday 74°/44° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:29:18 AM Sunset: 06:28:04 PM Humidity: 25% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 4 Moderate Thursday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 44F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business