Market report: Sept. 17, 2022 Sep 17, 2022 Loma LivestockMarket report for Sept. 12:Steers (average): 600 to 650, lbs. $180; 800 to 850 lbs., $171; 900 to 950 lbs., $161. Cows, $$82 to 99; Bulls, $103.50 to $106.