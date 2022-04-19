With the Saturday groundbreaking of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Grand Junction Colorado Temple on one side of the roundabout and the continuing development of two new subdivisions on the other, the intersection of 12th Street and Horizon Drive is brimming with construction activity.
Village Center and Highlander will be two subdivisions that connect to each other between the intersection and G Road. Homes planned for the former’s lots are starting at $650,000 and the latter’s lots will likely range from $725,000 to $900,000.
None of the combined 67 lots will ever hit the market, as they are already being sold to builders. The temple is one of the major factors in the appeal of the location.
“There is such a demand for lots, especially in the north area (of Grand Junction) and especially with the Mormon temple coming,” said RE/MAX 4000 Real Estate Associate Linda Kramer. “All these lots are being purchased by builders who are going to be doing either custom homes or they’re going to be doing spec homes. There’s several different builders in there, and all the lots are under contract.
“I think (the Grand Junction Colorado Temple is) a huge asset to that area. I’ve had interest from people who have inquired about that, who want to live in the area because of the temple.”
Village Center will feature 27 patio lots for single-family detached houses, two larger lots that will house a total of eight units in the form of two fourplexes and three medium-sized lots for duplexes. Highlander will be comprised of 35 single-family lots.
“I don’t have any individuals buying lots in there that are going to be building their own personal home there,” Kramer said.
“Any calls that I get off of the signage, I try to explain to buyers that at this point, builders are putting together their floor plans and trying to be ready for when we can break ground on houses in there. Buyers can tell me which lot they like, which location they like, and then I can tell them who’s going to be purchasing that lot as a builder.
“I try to put them together with that builder or the builder’s broker, and then they can go from there with all their details.”
Kramer said that she’s going to close on about 95% of lots with builders in the next two weeks.
She said that those interested in contacting a builder about a lot still have an opportunity to do so, even if plans are already set for most of them.
“The builders will either have their plans already in place for some of those lots or there is still time for people to get with a builder to design the floor plan that they want and build to suit,” Kramer said.