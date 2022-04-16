The Redlands are getting a little greener.
Angeline Barrett owned and operated Meadowlark Garden at 2259 Broadway from 2000-2015 before having to close because of the business climate at the time. When she closed the garden, she started to become convinced she would never see the greenhouse flourishing again.
For seven years, the greenhouse sat empty. No one Barrett approached about buying the former garden ever seemed to want it.
That changed, however, when Chip Wernig and Tom Smalley discovered it.
After some work by Wernig and Smalley to renovate the greenhouse over the past few months, Meadowlark Garden is set to finally reopen next Saturday, April 23, with the duo serving as managing partners.
“I was really glad to hear from (Wernig and Smalley),” Barrett said. “This place was beautiful during the time we had it. It was held together by duct tape and baling wire; however, we had plants and everything and it was just gorgeous. People used to come here just to get peaceful.”
Wernig owns and operates Orchard Mesa Greenhouse in Palisade, which has been in business since 1989. As a wholesale product producer, the greenhouse produces flowers, soils, fertilizers, garden ornaments, bedding plants, perennials, geraniums, hanging baskets, patio planters and field starts for produce at both the gardener and farmer levels, supplying these products to garden centers in the Grand Valley — including Meadowlark Garden under Barrett’s ownership — and as far as cities like Aspen, Vail and Durango.
Many of those products will be available at Meadowlark Garden, as was the case in its first life.
The biggest change coming is that fresh produce will also be available in late May to September.
“We’ve wanted to have a retail presence, and we saw this and started to think about it and got interested, so we contacted (Angeline), and in that process, we really realized how much this Redlands community enjoyed having this business here as part of the community,” Wernig said.
“We’ve heard talk that considers this particular area a ‘food desert’ because there are so few options for fresh fruit and produce.”
Smalley worked at a garden center in Boulder before he and his wife followed their daughter to Grand Junction last September. Smalley had always wanted to own his own greenhouse, and as fate would have it, he quickly became acquainted with Wernig after moving to the Western Slope.
It wasn’t long before they became infatuated with Meadowlark Garden and its potential. The greenhouses would only need a little bit of elbow grease to bring up to code, it could serve as a hub for produce and gardening for the Redlands, it could ignite business at the roundabout at Broadway and Redlands Parkway, and the views of Colorado National Monument and the distant Bookcliffs were breathtaking.
“It was kind of a fortuitous circumstance,” Smalley said. “We want to work with our neighbors, the Hartmann Farmhouse, to bring more business up into this area, using local products and local produce to support the valley.”
Meadowlark Garden’s reboot will be somewhat of a “pop-up” operation, as Wernig and Smalley have scrambled to get the greenhouse ready.
More construction work needs to be done, revitalizing a room once used for weddings and art shows, fixing the roof, refinishing the floor and, as a finishing touch, to recapture the room’s former magic, filling the room with flowers.
Once produce and fruit season ends in September, the garden will close again for those renovations to be completed, with a targeted reopening in April 2023.
Smalley said that after next year’s opening in the spring, Meadowlark Garden will be “here for the long haul” as a year-round operation.
“We’re just going to have enough to get started and let people know we’re here and we’ll be working around here and continuing to expand and bring in more products,” Smalley said.
The greenhouse is attached to Hartmann Farmhouse, but the farmhouse is interested in moving down the street to 2251 Broadway, the former Redlands Wells Fargo Bank.
If that move happens, Wernig said he and Smalley have considered opening a restaurant in the space.
Barrett once worked for an architect with a fascination for earth-sheltered houses. After Barrett was sent by the architect to study the best plants to grow on the roof of these homes, she said she felt so nice being outside working with plants that she decided she was in the wrong profession and wanted to switch gears to a more biological field.
She only fell further in love with plants during her time owning Meadowlark Garden. Thanks to Wernig and Smalley’s ambitions, she’s hopeful — despite once believing it wouldn’t have a future — that the garden’s best days are still to come.
“I think it could become something that could give a little sparkle to the Redlands community,” Barrett said, calling Wernig and Smalley her “dreams come true.”