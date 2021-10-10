Those seeking homes in Mesa County these days have seldom needed to pay a prettier penny to buy one.
Bray Real Estate released its September Bray Report last week, detailing the state of the real estate industry in the county, and it showed that home prices are still increasing.
Median home prices once again rose in September from $325,000 to $328,000. The median price in January of this year was $296,000.
Bray Realtor Amanda Hill cited an early lack of inventory — 223 active listings in January 2021 compared to 557 active listings in January 2020 — and rising demand as the combination responsible for the price increase.
“The market and the prices are all based on supply and demand, and as we had a lower supply and a very large demand, we saw those prices increase,” Hill said.
Inventory has since bounced back — there were 438 active listings at the end of September, an 8% increase over this time last year — to meet the demand.
By the end of September, the total value of properties sold in Mesa County was approximately $1.1 billion. That mark isn’t unprecedented in the county, but it is a rarity, especially with three months remaining in the year.
This time last year, the total value of properties was $920 million. That’s a 23% increase this year over last at this point.
“This is newer for us. We haven’t really seen that much,” Hill said. “I would say that, last year, when we look at the very end of the year, we only had 67 home sales that were over $750,000. This year, already, we have 115 sales.”
Of the 3,103 properties sold this year, 940 (or 30.3%) cost at least $400,000. Homes costing $300,000 or higher have comprised 59.9% of sold properties, at 1,860.
North Grand Junction has been the most popular area for new homeowners, with 462 properties sold, 118 of which cost at least $500,000. The Redlands led the county in $500,000-plus homes sold (154). Northeast Grand Junction is the most popular area for homes between $300,000-399,999 (200). The city of Grand Junction (162), southeast Grand Junction (146) and northeast Grand Junction (135) led the way in $200,000-299,999 homes.
From an overall home sale perspective, sales are up 5% year-to-date over 2020, but that last two months have trended behind 2020. In August, there were 318 homes, which was down 19% from 2020. In September, the 347 homes sold was a drop of 8% over 2020.
Hill said that Bray realtors at their Tuesday sales meetings track whether the rise in home purchases and prices can be attributed more to those who are already residents of the region or to those who have only recently decided to call the Western Slope home.
Their conclusion so far is that the county is becoming a destination for those from out of town.
“Obviously, every week is a little different and it just depends on the week and that will vary, but we do have so many people moving in from out of state,” Hill said. “Even in-state, it seems like they’re moving from all of the big cities, leaving Denver and the big cities. It seems like people are wanting to get out of the hustle and bustle, and in Grand Junction, we still have a lot of reasonable prices compared to other places in Colorado, and especially when compared to California.
“With that, we’ve got great prices, great outdoors activities, a lot of space between houses where we are still a little bit more rural.”