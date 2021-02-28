In Jen Zeuner and Anne Keller’s vision statement for The Hot Tomato at 124 N. Mulberry St. in Fruita, they made it clear that whomever would assume ownership from them would need to retain the essence of the restaurant. That’s a community atmosphere, strong work ethic and, of course, making good pizza.
In their eyes, Aaron Knapp was the best person to continue those traditions for the Grand Valley staple.
“I knew the first day I met Aaron that he had more to offer than a lot of people, maybe more than he knew,” Zeuner said. “He was all-in from the minute he started working here.”
The announcement that Knapp was taking over the Fruita staple came Thursday but the process began long before that.
Knapp’s first day was six years ago. He was born in Indiana and earned a business degree. Then, he hiked the Appalachian Trail to find himself, as one does. Afterwards, he worked for REI in Atlanta. The company encourages its employees to travel to other stores, so he left for the Grand Valley to mountain bike.
“A friend of mine at the time pointed me here and said, ‘Oh you should apply to The Hot Tomato. It seems like you would fit really well,’ ” Knapp said. “I clicked with a lot of the things that happen here. The customers, the other staff, it just felt really good. But even then, I wasn’t thinking, ‘Oh I’d like to own this place one day.’ ”
Knapp was only going to work there for a few months, Zeuner said. But the culture sucked him in.
The camaraderie he built with Zeuner, Keller and the rest of his co-workers was forged under intense pressure. Pre-COVID, the dining room was bustling and packed with customers. Any mistake — slow service, incorrect order, or otherwise — could alter their image for people wanting a taste of the famous pizza with a reputation so grand it was profiled by Patagonia.
“Workers don’t want to let any ball drop because that’s affecting customers they have a connection with. There’s expectations people have and look forward to it, so you want to meet those expectations,” Knapp said. “We have so many amazing customers. We have one group of Canadians who come down every single year and ride bikes for a week. They come and spend all of their nights here. They’re the nicest people.”
Knapp bought what Zeuner and Keller were selling — that Hot Tomato is your third place. Your first two are work and home.
Then there’s Hot Tomato, where you grab a beer and a slice after work, where you go for a first date, or when you just want to see a a familiar face.
Zeuner and Keller approached Knapp around 2018 as their successor. Buying Hot Tomato wouldn’t just be a big financial commitment, but a shift in Knapp’s lifestyle.
“I had been moving around a lot before I came here. And I had to make peace with the fact that I’m going to be here and I want to be here, because I love it here,” he said. “But there was a part of me that had to realize that I’m not going to be going and exploring another city or moving to a different area. Once I realized I was at a point where I didn’t need that anymore, I was ready.”
Zeuner and Keller told the staff that Knapp would be their successor at the end of 2019. A public announcement and transition process was set for 2020, but then the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Knapp was publicly announced as the new owner on Thursday to squash rumors of an outside buyout.
Zeuner and Keller also clarified that they aren’t abandoning Hot Tomato, either.
In a post on the restaurant’s website, the two said that they have no plans to open a new business, nor will they be leaving Fruita.
“We’re stepping back, but we still asked Aaron if we could serve beer from time to time once they reopen the dining room and if we could come in and make pizza,” Zeuner said.
Now that Knapp is is the owner, he has a daunting obstacle to overcome.
Navigating the pandemic has been difficult for Hot Tomato. The indoor dining space and patios are closed, with no immediate plans to open either.
“I know that’s difficult, mentally, for pizza makers to be pounding out pies as fast as they are, and then look up and see an empty dining room,” Knapp said. “The energy being taken out of the room, that transition was the most difficult. We’re a pizza factory now and that’s not what it’s about. It’s about the community.”
The return to normal begins when most of the 21 employees, if not all, are vaccinated, Knapp said. That will offer them peace of mind in a crowded space.
It’s not going to be easy for Knapp, but he and his old bosses are confident that he’ll take good care of the business they built.
“It was bittersweet to sell. It’s like seeing your baby go off to college,” Zeuner said. “But Aaron is the guy. He understands what the pizza should taste like and what the service should look like.”