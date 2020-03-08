Mesa County posted strong economic numbers to close out 2019, boosted by steady employment growth and GDP gains, according to an update from Colorado Mesa University.
However, some possible recession indicators and the response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus create uncertainty for 2020, according to CMU Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry.
“The coronavirus has some real potential to put a dent in growth in the next couple quarters in a few countries,” said Perry, who puts together an economic update each quarter.
Perry recently analyzed fourth-quarter economic data for his report released last week and highlighted employment gains. Mesa County had steady growth in its labor force and the number of employed people.
The number of unemployed dropped by a little more than 1,000. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the county was 3.2%, a drop of 1.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.
Colorado’s unemployment rate sat at 2.6%. Both the county and the state outpaced the nation’s 3.5% unemployment rate. The county’s poverty rate also decreased for the second year in a row.
“There’s good news on the labor front,” he said.
Meanwhile, the county’s GDP growth rate was a healthy 4.7%, more than 2% higher than national numbers. The GDP number was related to 2018 data as those statistics tend to lag about nine months, Perry said.
The Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which has third quarter data for 2019, shows that Mesa County added 766 jobs since the third quarter of 2018. Perry notes that not all jobs are recorded in this report.
Nevertheless, the report showed growth in the health care, educational services and agriculture industries, but a dip in mining, oil and gas jobs.
With current natural gas prices, Perry said he expects to see the industry approach the lows seen in 2016.
The growth in agriculture is attributed to the rise of the hemp industry, which has exploded since it was legalized federally in the 2018 Farm Bill.
“We’re starting to see that show up in the data,” Perry said.
Health care and social assistance remains the largest employers in the county, followed by retail, food service and construction.
Perry states in his report that the national economy also continues to perform well.
But there are some threats to growth in 2020 that are not related to coronavirus, noting that countries such as Japan, Germany, Italy and China appear to be on the brink of a recession.
Bank of America recently released a list of possible recession triggers, including a drop in small business confidence, fewer mortgage applications and the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increasing above 250,000.
Without accounting for variables, Perry said it’s reasonable to expect that Mesa County will add around 1,000 jobs in 2020. This is a strong number, but just over half what was added between 2018 and 2019.
These 1,000 jobs could help make up for losses in the oil and gas industry, even if the wages are not congruent, he said.
But if coronavirus continues to be a factor, he said “all bets are off.”