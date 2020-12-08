The Colorado economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic but things look better in Mesa County.
The University of Colorado-Boulder Leeds School of Business research division released its 56th annual Business Economic Outlook to the public on Monday. The report is a deep dive into the state and its regions’ economy heading into the next year.
Mesa County, according to the report, is in good shape given the pandemic.
“Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Mesa County was on track to have an exceptional year,” the report said. “While the pandemic has had an impact on all aspects of the community, the county is recovering and outperforming other counties and the state.”
One figure the report highlighted was Mesa County’s low unemployment. Just like the rest of the country, that total was high when the virus first hit.
In April, Mesa County’s unemployment rate was high as 12.6%. As of October, the most recent data available on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment website, Mesa County’s unemployment rate is listed at 5.7%, which is lower than the state and national averages.
However, that figure has likely paralleled the state’s increase in unemployment filings given COVID-19’s surge in Mesa County and Colorado since November. Unemployment claims as of Dec. 3 nearly doubled in the preceding month to 17,130.
The report also shows that two industries make up over a third of Mesa County’s filings — Trade, Transportation and Utilities, and Leisure and Hospitality.
Despite the gloom of recent trends, those with the research division showed some optimism during a Zoom press conference on Dec. 4.
Richard Wobbekind, associate dean for Business & Government Relations, said that businesses are looking to move rural cities that emphasize quality of life. In 2020, for example, Grand Junction has welcomed new businesses such as ProStart, a BMX manufacturer, and the tech company INFOCU5.
“Remote places with good telecommunications infrastructure around the state of Colorado are seeing some migration out from the urban areas, Front Range areas even, but also other parts of the country,” Wobbekind said. “One of the things that’s difficult is, do people who move out to places like Salida, Steamboat and Summit County, do they come back to the Front Range after this is all over, or are these migrations permanent?”
The answer to that question remains to be seen, though. Wobbekind stressed that this economic forecast was difficult to make because of the pandemic.
COVID-19 has inserted a lot of unknowns into the economy, and the effectiveness of any vaccine remains to be seen.
But the most complex unknown is behavioral reactions to the pandemic, such as opting for digital shopping versus brick and mortar retailers and if working from home will be permanent for some companies.
“What does that mean for migration and location of people? What does that mean for office space and the location of office space?” Wobbekind said. “( big unknown is) whether these behavioral disruptions are temporary, permanent, or fall somewhere in between.”