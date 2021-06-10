Bray Real Estate released its monthly market report Tuesday and it tells a familiar story — low inventory, high demand and breath-taking prices.
At the end of May, there were just 217 active residential listings in Mesa County, a 61% drop from May 2020.
“But that’s not a true representation of the market. We have 607 pending transactions and about 99% of those will close,” said Tyler Harris, a Realtor with Bray. “We’re selling things as fast as they come in, and that’s a good indicator of consumer confidence.”
Homes are being sold en masse and at a blinding pace. There were 335 sold last month — a 25% increase from May 2020 — and that brings the yearly total to 1,567, a 17% increase from this point last year. Those homes only spent an average of 47 days on the market, too.
Because demand outweighs supply, sellers can be choosy with buyers. That can lead to homes going to the highest bidder. The median price of homes sold was $320,000. Of the sales through 2021, the majority have carried price tags of $300,000 or higher.
WHERE TO FIND THE HIGH-DOLLAR HOMES
The majority of homes on the market right now, at 65, are in the $750,000 or more category.
Of those listings, 20 are in the Redlands and 10 are in the Collbran/Mesa area. Of the 47 homes listed between $500,000 and $749,000, 15 are in the Redlands and 10 in the North Grand Junction area.
A total of 160 homes listed are more than $300,000 with 47 between $500,00 and $750,000 and 31 in the $300,000 to $399,000 range.
There are only 57 homes currently listed at less than $300,000.
Since Jan. 1, the high-end home market has been the trend with 884 homes sold at more than $300,000.
That included 429 homes sold with a price tag of more than $400,000.
The Redlands continues to be the area where most of the high-priced homes have been sold, with 20 going for more than $750,000 and another 47 between $500,000 to $749,000.
The north Grand Junction area has seen 49 homes sold that cost more than $500,000, and home buyers purchased 33 homes in the Fruita area at more than $500,000.
There were also 455 homes sold in the $300,000-$399,000 range. The most homes sold since the first of the year, at 482, were in the $200,000 to $299,000 range.
CATCHING INTEREST
Because of the speed and price of sales, and low interest rates, lenders are seeing more potential buyers seeking approval.
Jolene Hanson is a loan officer with Academy Mortgage Grand Junction, 114 N. First St. No. 101. She has seen more people come into her office seeking approval for loans this year than in 2019 before the pandemic.
“Interest rates are low, so a lot of people are thinking now’s the right time to buy a house. There’s also a lot of people moving here from out of town,” Hanson said. “About 90-95% of the people who come in are approved.”
Hanson added that there are many first-time homebuyers who sometimes appear to be overwhelmed by the market. And just because they get approved, doesn’t mean they’ll get a home because not many can afford to match buyers offering to pay thousands of dollars above the listing price.
Buyers don’t have a lot of control right now, she said, so the best thing they can do is get their ducks in a row.
“If you’re buying a house, be prepared, be pre-approved and get a local lender. A lot of sellers don’t want to deal with some lender in Chicago who doesn’t come to the Grand Valley. They want someone from the area and a face they know if something goes wrong,” she said. “Also, you have to get an agent who has experience in a big market and has connections within the industry. An agent who knows what they’re doing is just as important right now.”
Harris mentioned that is due to both low inventory and low interest rates from the Federal Reserve. With discussions about the Fed slowly raising interest rates from its near-historic lows, demand could simmer which could then lead to lower home prices, Harris said.
“This is just how the market is. It changes and adapts based on its surroundings. It’s supply and demand,” he said.
So far, 409 building permits have been issued this year. But COVID-19, supply chain bottlenecks and increases in material prices has stalled progress on building homes — not just locally, but nationally too.
Because of all of these factors, Harris expects the market conditions to continue.
“We can predict what happens next all we want but we don’t have a crystal ball. Everything could change tomorrow,” Harris said. “I’ve been a Realtor for five years and was a lender for seven years before that. I’ve never seen the market like this.”