A home under construction near 27 and G roads. According to the Bray Residential Real Estate Report for June, Mesa County’s median home price jumped from $395,000 in May to $410,000. “There’s still very good demand for houses ...,” said Bray Real Estate Sales Manager Stewart Cruickshank. Below, the property at 714 Curecanti Circle is listed at $3.1 million on Zillow, the most expensive property in Grand Junction.
This home, listed at $3.1 million on the online real estate website Zillow, sits in the Redlands at at 714 Curecanti Circle.
The median home price in Mesa County saw another substantial increase in June, reaching an all-time high locally during the same month that the national median home price also set a record.
According to the Bray Residential Real Estate Report compiled by Bray Real Estate, the county’s median home price increased to $410,000 in June, a jump from $395,000 in May. That’s the highest median home price in Mesa County history.
Nationwide, the home median price rose to $416,000 in June, which is an all-time high according to National Association of Realtors data going back to 1999.
“There’s still a very good demand for houses in Grand Junction,” said Stewart Cruickshank, the sales manager at Bray Real Estate. “We’re not like the rest of the nation in that we’re not really a bubble but we still have a lot of people moving to Grand Junction. We still have a shortage (in inventory), which is always going to keep that price going up.”
According to Cruickshank, the most expensive residential property in the county’s MLS (multiple listing service) is $2.65 million. On the website Zillow, a home at 714 Curecanti Circle in the Redlands is for sale for $3.1 million. Undeveloped lots upon which a buyer can build are for sale on the site for as much as $5 million.
Mesa County’s inventory of active residential listings increased from 378 in May to 497 in June — the most active residential listings in the county since May 2020 (555) — but Cruickshank said that number is deceiving as far as available supply is concerned, and that inventory is still considered lower than demand, making for an “unhealthy” market.
“A true, healthy real estate market is anywhere from four to six months of inventory. Right now, even with 497, we’re only at one month, one and a half month’s worth of inventory,” he said. “That gives you a good picture of how this is still not a healthy market as far as seller vs. buyer. We are making the right trends, but we’re still a long way away from getting back to what we consider a healthy market.”
Cruickshank said national interest rates, which are currently around 5.8%, are playing a role in some of the uncertainty facing sellers and buyers.
“People who are very close to what they can afford, by going up from 4% to 6%, it really knocks a lot of those buyers out,” he said. “When the buyer pool started kind of going away, the sellers got a little nervous and said, ‘I’m going to list now and see what happens.’ ”
Cruickshank believes these market trends will continue in Mesa County for the next 18 months, barring another rise in interest rates to around 8% in the near future.
“You have a lot of media reports of doom and gloom, the market’s freezing, the market’s crashing, and maybe in some cities it is, but not out here in Colorado, especially on the Western Slope,” Cruickshank said. “I don’t think we’re going to see a crash like we saw in 2008. We may have a slight price adjustment, like we’re seeing some homes come down about $10,000, but that’s not huge. That was just sellers playing the market.”
He noted the cyclical nature of the market, as summer is often when demand is at its highest. He anticipates a slow-down in market activity in the coming months, albeit not a drastic one.
“We’re OK. Grand Junction’s going to be OK. If you own a house, you’re going to be OK,” Cruickshank said. “If you’re looking to buy a house and you’re afraid to buy a house and two weeks later it’s worth less money, I don’t think you’re going to see that issue out here in Grand Junction.”