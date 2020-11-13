Indoor events, outdoor events, and public gatherings are not allowed under any circumstances, under new guidance issued Thursday by the Mesa County Public Health Department.
Mesa County outlined the new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday in hopes to curb the community’s increase in cases. The restrictions are in line with the county’s move into the “high risk” stage of Safer-at-Home restrictions.
In addition to prohibiting indoor and outdoor events, the new health order affects businesses with restrictions such as limiting capacity at 25% for most non-essential businesses.
Mesa County Public Health Director Jeff Kuhr and Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, explained the new order to business owners in a Zoom teleconference meeting Thursday.
“We are not looking at a stay-home order or anything that could lead to one,” Schwenke told attendants, to which Kuhr agreed.
The new restrictions limit capacity at 25% for non-critical retail sales establishments and offices, and indoor recreation businesses. The restrictions were set to be approved Thursday night and go into effect immediately.
Beyond what is and isn’t allowed, business owners had more questions about COVID-19. In the teleconference meeting, Schwenke and Kuhr provided further advice for businesses with employees who might be sick.
“If somebody has a sudden onset of cold-like symptoms, then you need to send them to get tested,” Kuhr said.
Testing has been an issue in the county, Kuhr acknowledged, with wait times at the Mesa County Fairgrounds site taking as long as three hours. He told business owners that a second line will be opened at the fairgrounds for those with symptoms. Additionally, a new testing location is opening for some tests, which could mean less strain on businesses waiting on employees to return.
“We’re going to use the site at Colorado Mesa University,” Kuhr said. “It’s going to be by appointment only tomorrow from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.”
The positive for Chamber businesses is that any that have received a five-star rating through the Variance Protection Program could operate under reduced restrictions. The Chamber has businesses in the queue awaiting their five-star award and efforts to give the rating are expected to increase.
Schwenke said the five-star program could be adopted state-wide and already has been by Tri-County Health, Boulder County and El Paso County.
The program awards businesses that go above and beyond to comply with county health orders on COVID-19.
“Mesa County is going to be a leader for the state with that,” Schwenke said. “So, it’s important that everyone who receives one continues to follow those guidelines and not use it as a loophole around together restrictions. Otherwise, the integrity of the program could be at stake.”
Requirements under the public health order include (but are not limited to):
Bars that don’t serve food must be closed.
Restaurants and bars that serve food are limited to 25% of the facility’s normal capacity, not to exceed 50 people per room, and cannot offer live music or any other live performances.
Non-critical retail sales establishments and offices are limited to 25% of the facility’s normal capacity.
Places of worship are limited to 25% of the facility’s normal capacity, not to exceed 50 people per room.
Recreation, including gyms, bowling alleys, recreation centers, indoor pools, and outdoor recreation facilities, are limited to 25% of normal capacity, not to exceed 25 people per room.
Private gatherings are limited to 10 people from no more than 2 households.