The Mesa County Variance Protection Program revealed its five-star rating system to encourage businesses to follow public health orders in a webinar on Wednesday.
The program, a partnership between Mesa County Public Health and the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce, judges businesses on how effectively they are following an amalgamation of federal, state and local health orders. Auditors visit the business, assess their operation and award them a score on a 50-point scale. Businesses that don’t pass those audits will be given suggestions on how to meet standards to protect them from any litigation.
“If you’re not following these orders, and someone gets sick at your business that makes you vulnerable to civil lawsuits or workers comp if an employee gets sick,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce. “It’s important to remember that these public health orders are the law, not suggestions.”
A five-star rating is given if the business scores at least 40 out of 50 points and requires masks. If a business meets that score but only encourages masks, then they’ll receive a four-star rating. This protects small business owners who fear a mask requirement would deter too many customers, Schwenke said. Five-star businesses will be listed in The Daily Sentinel.
There is no requirement to apply for the audit. Mesa County Health will follow up, if it hasn’t already, with every business that applied for reopening. Essential businesses and those that were content with the stay-at-home order did not have to apply online, Schwenke added.
For some members of the Protection Program, it was vital to make this a fruitful experience that encourages, not scares, businesses to follow the guidelines. As such, officials fielded input from businesses when curating the list of 17 guidelines.
For example, officials considered requiring reservations for some businesses so that contact tracing in the event of a sickness would be easier. However, they were met with pushback from owners, said Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health.
Not every guideline is easily enforceable so there’s some nuance, Kuhr said. One of the guidelines requires that businesses limit groups to 10 people and, “shall consist only of family members and/or those in similar close relationships,” according to a presentation slide from Wednesday’s webinar. A sign recommending that rule would suffice, Kuhr said, or just adhering to the 10-person limit.
“We don’t expect owners to be asking each and every group if they’re related or something like that,“ he said. “Everything here, I want to be a win-win for everyone.”
Nine businesses in Mesa County are winning out of the gate: Sprouts, REI, Bin 707, Bin Burger, Taco Party, Rib City, Hot Tomato, Ale House and Il Bistro Italiano were the first five-star recipients. There’s a bit of a backlog, Schwenke said, and more five-stars are expected to be given out in the coming days.
Following the guidelines was easy for the Ale House, General Manager Robert Bradley said. Masks are required for entry, there’s one-way foot traffic, sneeze guards for the front workers and ample sanitation stations. The public has responded well, save for the occasional person who refuses to wear a mask.
”That’s been about 10% of people. I get it and I hope they come back when everything is over,” Bradley said. “The rest of the public has responded very well and our sales show that. We get return customers and are making 70 to 80% of what we made this time in 2019. We’re operating at 50% capacity, so we consider that to be a huge win.”
Bradley encouraged businesses to comply not only for the financial gain but also an ethical one. As a business owner or manager, it’s vital to take care of the health of your employees and, by association, your customers, he said.
If the county continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Kuhr said that he wants to continue to see masks be voluntary for businesses instead of a mandate in order to avoid affecting businesses that don’t contribute to the spread to the disease.
“We have no retail-related COVID-19 cases,” he said. “Let’s focus on the high-risk activities and business-by-business and not an industry-by-industry basis. That was one thing I didn’t like about the state shutdown because, sometimes, you’re punishing people that don’t need to be punished.”