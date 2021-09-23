Mesa County is the testing market for a software that could make commercial real estate brokers’ lives easier.
Materials like comparative market analysis, which compares the value of a property to that of others on the market and recently sold properties, require brokers to subscribe to and search through a slew of websites for that data.
But the heads of The Commercial Co-Op, who are brokers themselves, hope to consolidate all of that information in one place.
“The current landscape is the original good ol’ boys network. It hasn’t been updated much and it costs a lot to subscribe to,” said CEO Amy Garris. “We’re our own customers and people hate what they use, but it’s seen as a necessary evil.”
The new software lists commercial properties, aggregates sale data and has a messaging feature for brokers. Subscriptions can cost anywhere between $39-$399 per month, depending on what features brokers want access to, Garris said.
“We’ve held some meetings to gauge interest on this and the feedback we hear is consistent — ‘If this works how it should, then we’re excited,’ ” Garris said.
The Commercial Co-Op is the brainchild of Garris and Denver realtor Jay Soneff.
Soneff is the owner of Jamis Companies and has investments in five Grand Junction properties, including three along Main Street. On March 25, Jamis Companies pitched downtown housing to the Downtown Development Authority.
Garris and Soneff have worked together for about seven years and have been working on this idea for about 18 months. The plan is for beta testing to go through the end of the year. Then as the software is refined, The Commercial Co-Op will make its way through counties along the Interstate 70 corridor before landing in Denver, ideally, by the end of next year. Long term, Garris envisions this being implemented nationwide.
Once beta testing is done and the software is up and running, The Commercial Co-Op will hire one or two employees in each county to manage the software locally.
Ray Rickard, a broker with RE/MAX 4000 who has worked with Soneff in the past, said he’s excited for the prospects of the software.
“I understand arguments that it’s just another website added to the mix, but I think this can be a game-changer,” Rickard said. “This makes everything simpler and will give exposure to a lot of brokers out there.”
The beta testing is launching on Sept. 30 with a celebration at Moody’s Lounge, 546 Main St., directly following the Western Colorado Economic Summit.
For information, visit thecommercialcoop.com.