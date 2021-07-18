Who are the largest employers in Mesa County?
A recent survey conducted by the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP)updated its “Major Employer” list to determine the Mesa County companies that have the largest number of employees.
The Mesa County Valley School District leads with just under 3,000 employees — 2,926. Another two employers boast rosters of more than 2,000 employees and four have more than 1,000 workers.
The School District was also the largest employer last year, and the top 10 remain nearly the same as last year, according to the economic partnereship.
New employers that entered the top 20 include Ariel Clinical Services, Bighorn Engineering and Mesa Developmental Services.
Despite the pandemic, nearly all major employers in Mesa County added employees in the past year. The health care sector continues to dominate the major employer list — other key industries represented include government, education, construction and manufacturing.
Nearly half of the top 20 employers, at nine, are in the health care industry.
Two nonprofits — Strive and Mesa Developmental Services — are also in the top 20.
GJEP also provided Major Employer data from 2020 and 2016.
District 51 has grown by 421 employees since 2016.
The largest growth for a company was St. Mary’s Medical Center, which grew by 733 employees since 2016, according to the GJEP data.
The health care industry has seen large employment gains since 2016.
Community Hospital had 800 employees in 2016 and has added 351 employees since.
Family Health West has added 227 new employees, and Veterans Affairs Mecical Center has added 140 since 2016.
Mesa County has added 127 employees since 2020 and 270 since 2016.
Defense contractor Capco, which has secured a number of high-dollar military contracts over the past couple of years, now has 400 employees compared to 254 in 2016.
United Companies, which won the Colorado Department of Transport bid for the First Street and Grand Avenue construction project, added 87 employees since 2020.
Two of the top 20 employers have had a drop in employees.
The city of Grand Junction went from 754 in 2020 to 667 this year, a drop of 87.
Hilltop Community resources had 680 employees in 2016, according to the GJEP data, and this year, they have dropped 161 employees to 519.
The GJEP Major Employer list is sourced annually and primarily through self-reporting by Mesa County employers. It includes full-time and part-time employees, but not seasonal and volunteer staff. The list was last updated in June 2020.
1. Mesa County Valley School District — 2,926
2. St. Mary’s Medical Center — 2,388
3. Mesa County — 1,268
4. Community Hospital — 1,151
5. Colorado Mesa University — 806
6. Veterans Affairs Colorado — 790
7. City of Grand Junction — 667
8. Family Health West — 597
9. Hilltop Community Resources — 519
10. West Star Aviation — 497
11. United Companies — 463
12. HopeWest — 432
13. Mind Springs Health — 413
14. Capco — 400
15. Primary Care Partners — 350
16. Strive — 306
17. Mesa Developmental Services — 304
18. Alpine Bank — 251
19T. Ariel Clinical Services — 210
19T. Bighorn Engineers — 210