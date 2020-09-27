The Mesa Inn at 704 Horizon Drive has evolved from a place for just lodging into one for learning.
Five students, whose families live at the hotel after being displaced by COVID-19, have settled in what was the breakfast area with the help of their parents and Mesa Inn staff. Where there once was coffee and a few food items, now there are school supplies, and posters promoting learning adorn the walls.
“School is school. They need decent wi-fi to be able to learn and we’re able to provide that to them,” said Sarah Urena, manager at the Mesa Inn. “They have snacks, school supplies, and posters about learning and communicating. Because there’s other students, we were able to give them a classroom setting.”
The setup has provided needed stability for the families. Two of the students utilizing the space are special needs students, Urena said, so creating a space that staff and guests know to avoid has recreated some benefits of the classroom.
The decision to help the students was easy for owner Ankit Sherathiya, or “Andy,” who moved to Grand Junction from Texas about six months ago with his wife and children. When the pandemic hit and began to displace people, he had no hesitation to open up the Mesa Inn to house them. He said that his goal was to help students.
“The kids didn’t have school for three to four months and are now online, so we wanted to give them a space to learn,” Sherathiya said. “I’m from India and our culture there is all about caring for one another and paying it forward. This was just the right thing to do. It’s like a family here, they’re more than guests.”
For Staci Dake, a mother of three of the students, the help has been nothing short of a blessing. Dake said that her children, all teenagers, feel comfortable asking staff and each other for help on assignments and to answer questions. One of the staff members even tutors some of her children, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for Dake and her partner, but the help from the Mesa Inn staff has alleviated some of that stress.
“With how the virus has impacted everything, this is the most secure spot we can be,” Dake said. “Now if I got a house today, of course I’d go for it. But I don’t. This isn’t just a place to stay, we have a family here.”
Urena said that there’s space for one or two more students who need a classroom environment for online learning, and the staff emphasizes taking care of and not bothering the students as they learn.
To resident Steve Holland, this is just another example of Sherathiya’s generosity.
“He and his family are a blessing to this valley,” Holland said.