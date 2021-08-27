More than a month after a burglar broke into Mesa Jewelers in downtown Grand Junction, police are still searching for leads.
The store’s longtime owner and employees now look to return to normal for the business at 444 Main St.
In the early morning hours of July 19, a man, who was captured on security cameras, broke into the store.
The initial report from Grand Junction Police Department stated that there was $50,000 worth of damage to the store and merchandise stolen. Alerts from the alarm going off were nothing new to Chris Kelly, co-owner of Mesa Jewelers. Usually it’s for something innocuous.
“This business means everything to me and my family. My dad (John Kelly) has built this business since he opened it in 1991,” Kelly said. “To come to the store and see broken glass and stolen equipment, I felt violated.”
As frustrating and frightening as it was to see the business ransacked, the only thing Kelly and his employees could do was get back to work.
“There’s nothing else we can do and we’ve put it behind us. It’s been business as usual,” Kelly said.
The GJPD posted photos on its Twitter account from security footage that shows a person breaking into the store, wearing a black jacket and blue hat, while his face is clearly visible at the entrance of the store.
Later footage shows someone inside the store wearing a white mask, baseball cap and a light-colored jacket committing the crime.
Police said they believe that the man broke in to see if the alarm would sound, then left to change clothes and returned to commit the crime.
Thus far, though, police have not had many leads on the suspect or their whereabouts.
“The investigation into the burglary that took place at Mesa Jewelers remains ongoing,” GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said in a statement on Thursday. “Unfortunately, there have been no new leads that have led to the arrest of the suspect involved. We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual responsible.
Kelly said that, fortunately, the effort to recoup the losses was an easy process.
Kelly said he was happy the alarm system worked, and has since learned from the experience to strengthen security measures.
Followup estimates raised the total amount of damage and stolen property closer to $100,000.
“Our insurance claim went through smoothly. It was for the stolen jewelry and the glass, so about $100,000,” he said. “Glass Pros replaced our glass and they did a great job, too.
Mesa Jewelers has been a staple of Grand Junction for more than three decades.
The business moved to Main Street in September, 2018.
Immediately following the crime, Mesa Jewelers said the community stepped up, Kelly said.
“We received so many calls from people and some came in not long after to support us. It was really great to see,” Kelly said. “I’d like to thank the community and I hope the person who did this is caught soon.”
Last year, there were 480 residential and commercial burglaries within Grand Junction proper, Berkson said.
These incidents vary in how often they’re solved, and that’s all dependent on whether or not the perpetrator can be identified, among other factors.
Anyone with information that may aid the investigation is encouraged to call (970) 242-6707.