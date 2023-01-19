An alternative health center opened its doors to Grand Junction this week, with its official grand opening set for Friday.
New Earthologie shares building space with and is owned and operated by the owners of Mesa Lavender Farms at 545 North Ave. Mesa Lavender Farms Co-Owner Kate Keaney said that New Earthologie is an extension of Mesa Lavender Farms’ alternative healing approach.
“We really just want to have a place for community members to come and it be all-inclusive,” Keaney said. “With the CBD, that’s an alternative healing modality. We’ve just really expanded that with Mesa Lavender being the foundation of health and healing. New Earthologie swings it more into a spiritual realm rather than just the medicinal realm of Mesa Lavender.”
Keaney said that New Earthologie is a “metaphysics store” that sells crystals, incense and candles. In addition, the store offers a sound healing room as well as yoga.
“There’s three units in the building and we have all three units now, so the whole building has become a healing center,” Keaney said. “With that, we’ll have things like a sound healing room where we’ll have gong baths and crystal singing bowls and drum circles, things of that nature. It’s all going to be like an alternative health center.”
New Earthologie employs four featured healers. Pamela Aaralyn is a sound alchemist who specializes in trance channelling and will oversee the sound healing room.
Aaralyn “has been working with the elementals and angels since age five,” the company’s website reads.
“Her light language includes tones that hold original source vibrations, which can align a person to their own core wisdom, healing and resetting karmic patterns in the mind, body and soul.”
Kendra Kleidon Via will oversee New Earthologie’s workshop where patrons can make their own mala necklaces.
“Kendra uses crystal healing and chakra healing to make beautiful gemstone malas, each piece infused with chants and the symbolism passed down from ancient tradition,” the New Earthologie website reads. “Kendra will demonstrate the sacred art of mala making using crystal and chakra healing meditation techniques.”
Shelly Meschke will serve as the company’s licensed massage therapist and Reiki master. Reiki is a Japanese massage technique for stress reduction and relaxation that promotes energy healing.
“Shelly uses her intuition to integrate multiple massage and energy techniques into your sessions to customize your time to fit your needs,” the website reads.
Finally, Mickey Stellavato will be New Earthologie’s tarot reader.
“As an intuitive card reader, I believe we all have the ability to speak with our highest selves and I often find that taking the time to sit with the messages and discussing them together allows for one’s own inner wisdom to rise to the surface,” Stellavato said on the company’s website.
New Earthologie is already open, but its grand opening will take place Friday from 4-8 p.m.
The grand opening will include tours of the store and sound healing room, chats with featured healers, snacks and drinks.