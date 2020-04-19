Normally exclusively focused on CBD and lavender products, such as essential oils and bath and body products, Mesa Lavender Farms in Grand Junction has shifted its focus amid the coronavirus crisis.
It still provides its standard lineup of products, but it’s now producing hand sanitizer, a product the company had never made prior to the pandemic.
“Given our resources and capabilities that we already had in place with our products we were already manufacturing, we figured that we would be a good resource and tool to manufacture hand sanitizer,” said Mesa Lavender Farms Sales and Marketing Executive Rose King. “We began sourcing ingredients and producing hand sanitizer.”
Mesa Lavender Farms sells two forms of 75% isopropyl alcohol hand sanitizer (hand rub and spray) for $7.50. Both can be purchased on the company’s website (mesalavenderfarms.com) as well as curbside.
Certified by FDA
The sanitizer is certified by the Food and Drug Administration and follows the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.
“In order to (follow those guidelines), we had to source specific ingredients,” King said. “Those ingredients are a 99.6% isopropyl alcohol, a glycerin and a hydrogen peroxide in our product following that FDA standard.”
The company has brought in those ingredients from sources around the country. That sourcing made the operation move slowly in the early stages.
“We’ve had difficulty sourcing the ingredients and that’s why we were moving a bit slowly at the beginning, trying to get this product out,” King said. “We had some smaller batches we were able to get out initially. We were continuously trying to source.”
The isopropyl alcohol has been the most difficult resource to secure, but the company recently obtained two 55-gallon drums of it, providing a significant boost in production. The company also had all the equipment it needed in place to churn out hand sanitizer, meaning production quickly rose as resources continued to pour in.
The company’s founder, Curtis Swift, was once an educator and researcher at Colorado State University. Adhering to scientific consensus is crucial for Mesa Lavender Farms.
By producing hand sanitizer, the company hopes to not only provide for the community, but also battle misinformation being shared by individuals and businesses.
“Everything we do is by-the-books and research-based. Doing our homework and following the guidelines set forth by the FDA, CDC and WHO, we discovered there are actually strict guidelines in order to produce a hand sanitizer that’s effective in killing germs,” King said.
“What the FDA recommends is 75% isopropyl alcohol hand sanitizer, and that’s what we’re producing. But what we’re seeing out there is a lot of DIY recipes using alcohol like gin or rum, and those are going to be 40-60% alcohol, and that’s not going to produce a level of sanitization that’s efficient in killing virus-causing germs and germs that could infect individuals with what we’re seeing in this pandemic.
Gel deemed inadequate
“Additionally we’re seeing a lot of gel-based hand sanitizers being produced. We now understand that there’s not enough regulation on that gel, and it can change the formulation significantly to where you’re not achieving a high enough alcohol content in your final product to kill the germs necessary.”
Lavender season is about to begin for King and company. Mesa Lavender Farms has two lavender fields in the Grand Valley: one in Orchard Mesa, the other in Mack.
Once lavender harvesting rolls around in late June or early July, the company hopes it can return its focus to its original line of products.
However, hand sanitizer will remain part of the equation.
“I think we’ll absolutely continue to manufacture hand sanitizer,” King said.
“We haven’t stopped our business model, we just added hand sanitizer onto it, and it has become our largest focus at this point. There will be a time when we can go back and focus on the other components of our business that’s made us who we are. Hand sanitizer will be a part of that.”
Mesa Lavender Farms also hopes to be back to full staff by that point.
The company typically employs seven people, but because of the coronavirus, one employee is on medical leave and two others have been furloughed.
“We’re looking forward to getting them back as soon as the Small Business Administration finishes up their loan processing and business picks up a bit,” King said.