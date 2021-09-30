Dillard’s long awaited opening at the Mesa Mall is right around the corner.
The department store is slated for soft opening on Friday and an Oct. 6 grand opening. That celebration will be complete with a ribbon cutting featuring Bill Dillard III, the grandson of Dillard’s founder William Dillard.
“Anybody who’s anybody for Dillard’s has been to this location or will be soon. It’s a very exciting time,” said store manager Carlos Torres. “The goods and services we offer are going to be worth your money.”
The department store was first announced as a tenant for the Mall in February 2019.
Work on converting the location from a 77,000-square-foot Sears location into a 100,000-square-foot fashion retailer began thereafter.
But, construction was delayed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Work resumed earlier this year.
A lot of progress has been made since Torres and assistant manager Jacob Jones arrived earlier this summer. In early August, Dillard’s had 33 employees.
Now, it has more than 90 with just under 70 as permanent full-time workers, Jones said.
“When we got here, we heard so much about how difficult it was going to be to fill the positions but we didn’t experience that,” Torres said. “I think that’s because even before we got here, there was a lot of advertising of us opening, so we were on people’s radar before the jobs were even posted.”
The interior, meanwhile, has also come a long way since August. Then, the space resembled more of a construction site than a fashion retailer.
Now, the showroom floor features designer bags from Michael Kors, sleek formal shirts from Cremieux and fancy fragrances from Parfums de Marly.
The store has four entrances — three from parking lots, one from within the mall — and has 12 departments from fashion and accessories for men and women, to youth sections. To make the store uniquely Grand Junction, it also features photography and sculptures from local artists.
“We don’t want to be another corporate store,” Torres said. “We really want to be here for and be a part of the community. We’re so grateful for the warm reception we’ve already received.”
Dillard’s is the latest anchor tenant to open at the mall, following HomeGoods and Dick’s Sporting Goods earlier this summer.
The Oct. 6 opening date for Dillard’s will be at 10:30 a.m. at the west entrance of the store.
Tentative hours are set for 11 a.m. — 6 p.m.
For up to date information, you can follow the new location on Instagram — @dillardsgrandjunction — or call the store at (970) 208-0604.