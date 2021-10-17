Throughout the past decade or more, the reputation of American malls declined from hubs for shopping and socialization to outdated brick-and-mortar husks in a digital world.
Shopping trends changed. Companies like Amazon became more prevalent in the day-to-day life of the average person. Over time, so many malls around the country have either shut down or barely kept their doors open that there’s no shortage of internet content exploring the nation’s “dead malls.”
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, closing stores and increasing demand for online shopping, only exacerbating the problem.
And yet, in 2021, Mesa Mall in Grand Junction is doing as well as ever after recently welcoming its third major store, Dillard’s, in the past seven months. Perhaps tales of brick-and-mortar’s demise were exaggerated.
“They’re a regional draw, they’re a national chain, and they’re a national chain that is opening a new store at a time when a lot of the national media is saying that brick-and-mortar is dead and that the pandemic has changed the way people shop and that things like the mall are now kind of obsolescent,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dillard’s grand opening Oct. 6 followed Dick’s Sporting Goods’ arrival in late August. HomeGoods opened its Mesa Mall location in March.
Mesa Mall General Manager Jay Greenberg believes both the location of the mall and its format are factors in its ability to defy national trends.
“At Mesa Mall, we’ve always been focused on bringing our guests the very best shopping, dining, and experiences,” Greenberg said. “We’re at the core of the fastest-growing retail, restaurant, and financial sector of the Grand Valley, which is why so many unique and market- exclusive retailers want to join us at Mesa Mall. We’re proud to be the only town center with both enclosed and open-air formats between Denver and Salt Lake City, which is attractive to many tenants.
“Our retailers — including our new additions like HomeGoods and Dick’s Sporting Goods — see the value in the one-of-a-kind experience we offer.”
JCPenney never left Mesa Mall, even throughout the pandemic, when the department store chain was closing more than 150 of its branches. That commitment to Grand Junction paid off, as Mesa Mall now has the only JCPenney and the only Dillard’s on the Western Slope.
Greenberg said that the Dillard’s grand opening, which drew hundreds of shoppers, has received positive feedback from the community, and that some of the guests came from out of state.
“(The mall’s revitalization) repositions the community as a regional hub for shopping and services,” Schwenke said. “We had that really strong reputation about 20 years ago. Things have kind of come and gone and been somewhat cyclical, so having the mall have three strong national retailers open in a post-pandemic United States speaks volumes to the fact that we’re a growing community and we’re being recognized as a growing community by companies such as these.”
The latest opening might have been the mall’s most significant yet. Grand Junction Mayor Chuck McDaniel was on hand, declaring, Oct. 6 “Dillard’s Day” in the city.
“I think it’s part of the revitalization of the mall,” McDaniel said. “It makes it a great place to shop again. It’s employment, it’s sales tax for the city, it means that the mall will prosper, and citizens have a great place to shop.”
Next on Mesa Mall’s agenda is finding a new tenant for the building on 2405 Patterson Road, formerly home to Sutherlands Home Improvement Center.
According to Greenberg, what was once a land of lumber will likely become the newest eatery in the Grand Valley.
“We are in talks and negotiations with a number of restaurant groups for the redevelopment of Sutherlands, and we will be able to provide more information in the coming months,” Greenberg said.