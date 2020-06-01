Mesa Mall’s second reopening attempt is going much more smoothly than its first.
The mall, closed indefinitely earlier this spring as part of Gov. Jared Polis’ stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, briefly reopened May 4, but was once again closed a day later.
With regulations being eased, however, Mesa Mall was able to try again Thursday. This time, the reopening has stuck.
“It feels good to be open again. It feels very good,” said Lynn Sutherland, owner/operator of Silver Summit. “It’s been a little bit lighter than usual, but other than that, it seems pretty normal.”
Not every store in the mall has reopened, and the ones that have still must abide by social- distancing rules, with markers on the floor designating where customers should stand and some stores even sporting lines outside the door to ensure low numbers inside.
Some store owners are happy to be back in business and welcome customers again. Other store owners have started to thrive since the mall’s reopening.
“It’s been poppin’,” said Luke Larkowski, store manager at Finish Line. “It’s been really busy. Thursday was one of the crazier days I’ve seen since Black Friday. (Friday) we were busy. (Saturday), we’ve been slammed. A lot of customers are excited to just be able to buy shoes and try shoes on. It’s been very, very good for us.”
Finish Line was still able to fulfill online orders during the most recent stretch of the mall’s shutdown, but nothing beats the return to in-store work with full staffing.
“We’ve been here since the 20th since we closed, me and one of my assistants just fulfilling orders,” Larkowski said. “It’s nice to talk to someone besides the person you’ve seen every day.”
Colorado Fruit Designs (Willy’s Wild Carvings) specializes in edible gifts for special occasions, crafting fruit bouquets, chocolate-covered strawberry packages and other treats.
Throughout the shutdown, many birthdays, retirements and other celebrations were limited to parties at home with few options for proper commemoration.
Owner Willy Tuz hopes that will lead to a spike in orders for other celebrations the rest of the year.
“People are being very supportive,” Tuz said. “They’re stopping by. We have holidays coming like Father’s Day and we do gifts for all kinds of occasions, so they’re stopping by to see what they can order.”
Tuz believes the Mesa Mall will become even more normalized soon, as more businesses and customers feel safer about returning to public life.
“We’re excited to be back and open to serve the community,” Tuz said. “We’re starting to see more stores opening, too. I feel like, by next week, the entire mall will be fully open, but at this time, we’re waiting to get a little busier.”
The smaller retail outlets inside the mall aren’t the only companies benefiting from the reopening.
Cabela’s has remained open throughout the pandemic. However, this weekend saw a spike in customers.
“There’s a lot more people coming our way,” said Amber Cornish, Cabela’s events coordinator. “Probably more than half the people are coming in to go to the mall … I would say about 25% of our business is people coming in, walking through here to get to the mall. They usually stop and shop with us, and then they head that way. We’ve benefited greatly, I believe.”