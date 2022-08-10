Delta Airlines planes will soon be touching down and taking off on the Western Slope once again.
The Telluride-based Colorado Flights Alliance announced Monday that it has helped Montrose Regional Airport secure two new connections that will be in service during ski season, as the airport is heavily trafficked by those seeking snowy fun on the San Juan slopes south of Montrose.
One of the services added is a daily Delta flight to and from Atlanta from December through early April. Atlanta is the headquarters for Delta Airlines and also serves as the most heavily trafficked airport on the planet.
Montrose has been serviced by Delta in the winter months in past years, including this past winter, with 2020 serving as the exception because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had this Delta flight in the past that’s been at Montrose Regional Airport during ski season. It’s a great addition to offer that Delta service,” said Montrose County Communications Director Katie Yergensen. “It seems like a lot of our travelers are coming from all over the nation. I would say we’re definitely the hub for the Western Slope. We have a lot of visitors coming in, whether they’re going to see Telluride or they’re going up to Crested Butte.”
The announcement of Delta’s service to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport marks the return of the airline to the Western Slope after it ended its nonstop service between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Salt Lake City — another Delta hub — this past January.
That route was in service for more than 30 years. Delta cited an airline industry-wide pilot shortage in its decision.
The other flight Montrose added was a nonstop Southwest Airlines connection to Austin, Texas, which will be in service from January through March. American Airlines connections to Chicago and Los Angeles will cease, but United Airlines will still provide service between Montrose and those cities.
Yergensen said that the addition of the Austin and Atlanta routes is more good news for the airport in what is anticipated to ultimately be a record year for passenger traffic.
“We’ve been continuing to set records for years,” she said. “We did have a lull like everyone else during 2020 during the height of the pandemic, but the airport has been growing at a very steady rate. We’re very much on track to eclipse last year’s number. We had more than 400,000 passengers through the airport last year and we’ll exceed that this year.
“Our airport numbers are growing. What can we say?”
Extensive national reach is one of the factors in Montrose Regional Airport’s growth. On top of impending connections to Atlanta and Austin, the airport offers flights to and from 10 other major cities, including United connections to Denver, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Newark; American connections to Dallas, Phoenix and La Guardia in New York; and Southwest connections to Denver and Dallas.
The announcement of the two newest flights came on the same day that an escalator was installed as the latest development in the airport’s terminal expansion project. The $33 million project began last year with the goal of building a second-level concourse on the north side of the terminal and expanding the south side of the terminal to provide more space for airline offices and counter space.
The project is also adding 610 parking spaces outside the airport, as well as an outdoor courtyard and a fireplace.
“We’re looking forward to opening up our north terminal expansion. We’re looking at a timeline toward December of this year, if not sooner, and that will help a lot,” Yergensen said.
“With this project, we’ll be doubling the size of the terminal, making for a lot more user-friendly experience. We’ve got a ton of additional parking spaces, as well. We’re really looking forward to continuing to offer great customer-friendly and affordable experiences for our community members and our traveling public.”
GJ AIRPORT EXPANDING ON CURRENT OPTIONS
While air travel peaks in Montrose in the winter and early spring, Grand Junction sees more passengers in the warmer months, with travel peaking between late spring and early autumn.
Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said that, while the airport had fewer flights and seats this summer than last summer, planes have been full both coming and going this summer, with all airlines that operate at the airport surpassing their pre-pandemic figures.
She referenced Allegiant Airlines’ connection to Los Angeles this summer, which was busier this summer than it was in the summer of 2019.
Because the airport’s peak passenger season will wind to a close by October, Padalecki said she doesn’t expect the airport to announce any new airline partnerships or destinations this year.
“Airlines specifically start service here in the second quarter here in hit our busiest time of the year, which is the spring through fall — and the airlines love that because it’s not that kind of strict school-summer peak and we have a much wider peak because of the mild weather in the spring and fall,” Padalecki said.
Padalecki said the pilot shortage is still causing constraints in airlines determining their route strategy, meaning the flights that are in service have been consistently packed. The silver lining to this, however, is that these fuller flights will lead to an expansion of two major airlines’ services in the coming months.
In June, United Airlines began using a 126-seat Airbus A319 for one of its four daily flights between Grand Junction and Denver, an increase in seats from the other flights on 50- to 75-seat aircraft like the Canadair Regional Jet or Embraer 175.
United has seen enough traffic on these flights to approve a second Airbus A319 to ferry travelers between Grand Junction and Denver starting in early September.
This second Airbus will fly to Grand Junction in the evening, stay at the airport overnight and serve early-morning travelers the next day. Padalecki said this will provide a boost for business travelers who need to get to Denver or another destination in a timely fashion.
“That’s a big investment on their part because they have to do quite a bit of training locally in order to accommodate that, and that’s been very successful,” she said.
Additionally, American is adding a third daily flight to Phoenix, one of its largest western hubs, in October.
“We obviously miss the connectivity from that Delta route to Salt Lake, so this will be really beneficial to travelers in being able to get west efficiently and affordably,” Padalecki said.
Like Montrose, Grand Junction’s also undergoing some construction — and it’s ready to unveil the latest completed project. Tailwind Concessions underwent a $500,000 renovation to build a commercial kitchen in order to broaden its menu from a simple selection of sandwiches to include items like breakfast, burgers, chicken fingers, fries and more.
The soft grand opening for the new restaurant is next Tuesday at 4 p.m.