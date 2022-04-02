MONTROSE — Although the airport terminal expansion is not yet complete, passenger traffic through Montrose Regional Airport is already hitting record highs.
In December 2021, 32,647 passengers disembarked at the airport, setting a new monthly record that is approximately 19,000 more travelers than in December 2020.
The first two months of 2022 also set new records, with more than 61,000 passengers coming through the airport.
The ongoing terminal expansion project, which started last fall, will benefit the region, said Director of Aviation Lloyd Arnold.
“(The terminal expansion) will provide a facility that is easier to transition through and ultimately provide more service for the Western Slope of Colorado,” Arnold said.
Expanding the terminal will also improve the passenger experience. The north addition of the expansion is slated to be complete by Dec. 1, in time for the busy holiday season.
The northern part of the terminal expansion is two stories high and includes two additional restaurant spaces, a bar area and a new baggage claim area.
Also, according to the renderings, an outdoor courtyard and fireplace will be added to the outside area for passengers waiting for pickup.
The second phase of the terminal expansion on the south side is estimated to be complete by October 2023. Most of this part of the expansion will be for airlines, including additional counter space.
Renovations are still running on time, Arnold said.
An expansion of overflow parking, which started last year, is also partly completed: cars have been able to park on an unpaved surface during the winter travel season.
The parking lot will be made permanent with 570 paved parking spaces: Construction will start on April 18, Arnold said, and should be completed by June.
Historically, passenger traffic peaks in the winter months at the height of ski season, then slows in April before rebounding in the summer months. Traffic tends to slow down slightly in the fall before picking up again in December.
Travel through Montrose Regional Airport tanked during the pandemic — in April 2020, only 133 passengers came in — but rebounded faster than many other airports around the country.
Smaller airports in destination areas close to outdoor recreation, such as Montrose, Steamboat Springs, Jackson and Sarasota, tended to grow faster in the winter months of 2021 compared to previous years.