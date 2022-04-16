Copyright issues involving the word “monumental” mean patrons of Monumental Beer Works will soon find themselves downing their drinks under the same roof and the same ownership with the same friends, but under a different name.
There are many possibilities for which brand the brewery could move forward with, especially because there have been more than 170 community suggestions on social media, over email and in the taproom.
There’s even the possibility that the watering hole’s future will be as Brewery McBrewface. (Probably not, though.)
Monumental Beer Works, 2575 U.S. 6&50, announced near the end of March that a rebrand would be necessary and that it welcomed all suggestions.
It’s since been flooded with ideas, ranging from acknowledging other local natural landmarks to the absurd.
“We’re a community-oriented brewery. We have been from day one,” said Monumental Beer Works Operating Manager Brian Fischer. “The community’s been a huge part of what we do here and we wouldn’t exist without them. To have them as part of the conversation and engage the community in that way was a no-brainer.
“We’ve had a lot of laughter and tears at some of the names that have been offered ... We’ve had a lot of fun with it, and it’s been helpful. The sad reality, though, is that the majority of the names that have been suggested are already taken.”
Originally, the brewery was accepting suggestions through April 1. However, that deadline has ceased to be relevant as the search for a new identity has widened throughout this month. Fischer said anyone is free to suggest names on the brewery’s Facebook and Instagram pages, over email (info@monumentalbeerworks.com) or in person.
“We want to (rebrand) as soon as possible,” Fischer said. “The reality is that it takes a lot of time to find a name that’s not being used in the beer, wine or spirits categories — because they lump all of us into the same category — and to vet those possible names through our own process and then through a trademark attorney.”
EXPANSION TO FRUITA
The rebrand is happening at a time of growth for the company. Monumental Beer Works is opening a bar and restaurant in the former JD’s Bar and Grill at 155 N. Mulberry St. in downtown Fruita in the coming months.
Construction to renovate the space is still ongoing. Fischer said that they’re adding more glass windows to increase natural light, refinishing floors and walls, bringing the kitchen up to code and adding an outdoor patio area.
“My wife and I live in Fruita. We spend a lot of time there and we’re pretty connected to the community,” Fischer said. “All of us believe that we definitely need more local food options and watering holes in downtown Fruita.
“A lot of the tourists that visit our area definitely agree. We thought it was kind of a natural transition for us to venture into food.
“It wasn’t something that was on our radar initially, but when the opportunity presented itself to do something in Fruita, we took it.”
The restaurant’s food offerings will be elevated American and European pub fare as well as international offerings that Fischer said “aren’t really readily available in the valley that we think people will have an appetite for.”
There will also be a focus on small-plate dishes to be shared among groups, an appeal to groups visiting the Grand Valley for recreational activities like cycling.
Craft beers will be part of the restaurant experience, featuring both Monumental craft beers and brews from around Colorado.
Local wines and spirits will also be offered for a “small but high-quality cocktail program.”
What will the name of this restaurant be? It could be tied into the Grand Junction brewery’s rebrand, but it entirely depends on what name is chosen.
“Our original intent was to kind of co-brand the two locations, but that’s up in the air right now. We’ll see where we end up,” Fischer said.
“If we decide to go with Brewery McBrewface, it probably wouldn’t work for the Fruita location.”