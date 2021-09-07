Aaron Young continues to liven up Kaart’s new headquarters at 734 Main St.
After the business moved into the location earlier this year, a new art installation of the Kaart logo is going up on the west side of the building.
Angel Sign Co., 590 N. Westgate Drive, Unit C, created the sign, Young said.
Rain delayed the finishing touches, so it should be fully up by today or Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Young’s expansion to the neighboring dirt lot at 702 Main St. is in its early stages.
Young is interviewing architects to build a mixed-use building on the lot.
He told The Daily Sentinel in October 2020 that he envisions a bottom-floor restaurant, business space above that and topped off with residential space.
He also said he wants a skybridge connecting the 702 Main St. and 734 Main St. buildings.
The one issue Young sees is parking.
“(The) city needs to build parking behind the Avalon. Parking is going to be a major issue in the area if the city doesn’t get ahead of it at the same time as construction,” Young said last week.