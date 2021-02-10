Spin City, at 637 24 ½ Rd., will close its doors on Feb. 20 and a new tenant is lined up.
All-Terrain Motorsports, currently at 3080 I-70 Business Loop, will move in and open its new doors by mid-April.
Spin City, a hub for laser tag, roller skating and arcade games that opened about seven and a half years ago, made the announcement of its closure in a Sunday Facebook post.
“Spin City will close for the final time on Saturday, February 20th. Events scheduled prior to this date will not be (a)ffected by the closing,” the company wrote on its Facebook page. “We thank you for your support over the years and we wish the best to All-Terrain Motorsports.”
All-Terrain owners James and Jacqueline Wells bought two adjacent parcels of land at the Spin City address on Dec. 29, 2020 and Jan. 5 for a collective $3.9 million, according to documents from the Mesa County Assessor’s office.
Garlic Knots, which shares the building with Spin City, will also close.
For some local business leaders, the situation is a mixed bag.
“It is always sad to lose a longtime business in the community but it is a testament to the underlying strength of the area economy that we have businesses continuing to grow and expand,” said Diane Schwenke, president and CEO of the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce. “The Spin City building will not be another empty building but home to another long-term thriving business in the valley.”
All-Terrain is a family-owned business that opened in 1990. It sells motorsport vehicles such as motorcycles, jet skis and snowmobiles. The move will give the company about 30,500 extra square feet to showcase its product. Combined, the parcels are just under eight acres.
“We’re excited. The building doesn’t need much work and is in a good location,” said James Wells, Jr., sales manager for All-Terrain.
County documents show that James and Jacqueline Wells still own the location on the I-70 Business Loop, though they are looking for a buyer. On Dec. 21, 2020, they sold the All-Terrain warehouse across the street at 540 Hoover Dr. for $893,000 to Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC.
The change couldn’t have come at a better time for All-Terrain. “We needed more space because our industry has exploded,” Wells Jr. said. “This has been a gradual increase for about eight years.”
Spin City is selling all assets in the building. This includes everything from playground equipment, a sound system and roller skates, to office equipment, tables and chairs. For a list of what’s available or to make an offer, email criley@spincitygj.com. Anything sold must be picked up on Feb. 21