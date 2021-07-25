If you’ve driven down Ninth Street south of First Avenue, you know Munro Companies — Munro Pump and Munro Supply — at 820 S. Ninth St.
Lining that street corridor are white buildings. On the west side is one with a “Munro Supply” sign, while the east side buildings have nondescript, weathered signs like “Repair Services” and “Main Office.”
They’re unassuming structures that seem like just another part of Grand Junction’s industrial district. But the Munro family predates many of the neighboring businesses and lineages on the Western Slope. Munro Companies is older than five U.S. states.
“We and this town have gone through a lot of cycles. Things will be great, and then they’ll bust, and then we bounce back,” said Allen Munro. “As a family, we’ve been in the merchandising business for a long, long time.”
In 1900, Fred Munro opened the Munro Mercantile Co. in Rifle. Then, Fred and his son JR expanded the company to four new locations over the next 35 years, weathering the start of the Great Depression.
In 1936, JR and his son Jack partnered with an associate to open S&M Supply, a mining equipment business.
“Then World War II came along and all the major manufacturers, everybody started building guns and tanks and whatever,” Allen said. “But you have to have basic metal for that stuff. So my father’s company sat on a huge cache of used mining equipment that catapulted them into being one of the major mining supply houses in the western United States.”
Allen and his father, Jack, founded the modern Munro Companies in 1965. Today, Munro manufactures industrial goods like pumps, hydraulic hoses and pump stations, and supplies other manufacturers with industrial parts.
A FAMILY AFFAIR
If you told Katie Munro Powell that she would be in Grand Junction as the president of the family business, she probably would have called you crazy.
Sitting next to her father in a conference room in the main office at Munro Companies, the two reminisced about how she got her start in the family business.
“I started working here when I was 14 years old,” Powell said, turning to her father. “He had a message to us before we started, what was it?”
Munro leaned back in his chair and put his hands behind his head.
“You’re going to come in earlier than everyone else, work later and be paid less,” Munro said with a grin.
Powell couldn’t help but laugh.
Of course, no 14-year- old wants to put together smart boxes — a Munro specialty that can regulate temperature, have a time delay switch and is an effective tool for pumps — but that paid off for Powell and her sisters down the road. The smart boxes are an intricate contraption with a mish-mash of wires and electronics that she and her sisters would put together. In those days, you could probably get two made in an hour.
“We were all brought up with a very strong work ethic, and this helped teach me that great feeling you get when you work hard and do a job well,” Powell said. “You get that from growing up in a business environment, watching your parents work hard and working hard yourself.”
Powell left Grand Junction after high school to attend college at Colorado State University and then worked out east.
She eventually returned, missing home and wanting an opportunity in the family business.
Powell covers the day-to-day operations and running Munro Companies, while Munro flexes his savvy engineering muscles.
Their products are highly sought after nationally and internationally, establishing Munro as a commercial force like their parents, grandparents and great-grandparents before them.
“I wouldn’t say we’re continuing a legacy. We have a lot of passion and care for this part of the country. Western Colorado is a special place,” Powell said. “And being a business-owning family for over 100 years, it does say something about our family. We have had the grit to stick with being employers and job providers for years, all of this time contributing to western Colorado.”
THE ROAD AHEAD
Surviving difficult times is embedded in Munro’s DNA. Their businesses have weathered the Great Depression, the oil shale bust, the Great Recession and now COVID-19.
Because they’re an industrial supplier, Munro was deemed an essential business at the start of the pandemic. Staying open was critical, and they were able to withstand impacts of the pandemic.
But supply chains have been disrupted for materials.
“It’s a lot more difficult to get products and materials right now, and they cost so much more,” Powell said.
But she and Munro are confident that they’ll survive.
“I remember in the ’90s, as we were recovering from the oil bust, a new pump company came to town and The Daily Sentinel ran something that said something along the lines of, ‘Finally we have a company like this,’ and I was like, ‘What? Really?’ ” Munro said. “Well, what, 20-something years later and they’re all but gone and here we are.”