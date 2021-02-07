With lessons coming to a halt and students moving online, music retailers are holding steady during a difficult 11 months.
Fewer students are in-person this school year, so enrollment in music classes is also down. Many music stores lean on the school communities for instrument purchases and rentals for students who take music classes.
“It’s been a roller-coaster ride, business is down about 60%” said Kris Kjeldgaard, co-owner of Roper Music at 912 North Ave. “But the holidays were good. I think things are getting better but that could just be the optimist in me.”
Before March 2020 Roper would probably see 30-40 customers a day. They would toot horns, test woodwinds and flip through books of sheet music. Now, foot traffic is about half of that. Those who are coming in tend to buy stringed instruments like guitars and ukuleles. Those were the big attractions when the store was open for curbside pickup at the start of the pandemic.
“It seems like when people have extra time, they revert to stuff they did as a kid,” Kjeldgaard said. “I mean, everyone has a guitar sitting in their basement.”
Once the school year rolled around in the fall of 2020, Kjeldgaard said that more people were coming in to return instruments. School band and orchestra make up about 80% of Roper’s revenue, Kjeldgaard said. Roper is able to provide instrument repairs on a regular basis. Another hurdle for sales is that one is allowed to try out instruments in the store due to the pandemic.
Mesa Music, at 2599 Highway 6&50, is seeing similar issues.
Every year, owner John Crouch looked forward to seeing children walk into his store and take that first breath into a clarinet or check in for their first guitar lesson.
But when the pandemic hit, Mesa Music closed for about three months so Crouch could follow Mesa County Public Health guidelines. That was a difficult decision for him. A trombone and piano player himself, Crouch has dedicated the last 40 years to running his music business.
Mesa Music also had to stop lessons entirely because of the pandemic. The value of those can’t be measured in revenue.
“Losing lessons has been a very sad aspect. These students just have this spark in their eyes when they hit the right note,” Crouch said. “I hope that comes back, but I don’t know when it will.”
Despite the struggles, Kjeldgaard and Crouch are keeping their heads up that things will improve.
Even during the diofficult times of the pandemic, Roper Music is looking toward the future. The business is in need of more space so it can showcase more instruments, so it will be moving to a larger building sometime in March, Kjeldgaard said. The lease on its current site expires in April.
Crouch, meanwhile, is steadfast that there will always be a need for businesses like his.
“Music has been around for a long time,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to disappear. There’s always going to be a need for it.”