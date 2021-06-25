Construction is underway near the intersection of South Seventh Street and South Avenue on a building that will one day host computer support and services company Networks Unlimited, according to the contractor.
Dare-Case contracting is doing a complete interior renovation on the building and making it into an office space, according to Dare-Case President Chad Dare.
The new space will include shipping containers retrofitted into office spaces inside the building, Dare said.
Work started on the project in early fall 2020, Dare said, and he’s shooting for the work to be finished by late summer if possible.
“It’s going to be a pretty cool space,” Dare said.