A new apartment complex is coming to the Downtown Grand Junction area — potentially by the end of this year.
Two neighboring lots on Grand Avenue — one lot stretching between Ninth and 10th streets and the other, smaller lot across 10th — will soon be home to the Lofts on Grand, which will feature 78 apartment units.
Bruce Milyard, the president of the project’s contractor, Western Constructors Inc., told The Daily Sentinel that the complex on the east lot at 1020 Grand Ave., which will contain 30 units, is expected to be completed “late this year.” Across the street at 920 Grand Ave., there will be 48 units.
The Lofts on Grand’s construction is being largely funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), as the agency is contributing $13 million to the $17 million project.
Additionally, the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is going to present a substantial catalyst grant to the project.
“We helped fund $490,000 related to the teardown of the building because that wasn’t actually covered by the HUD loan,” said DDA Executive Director Brandon Stam. “We haven’t actually paid that yet. It’s a reimbursement once they complete that teardown and that mitigation request, but that was approved.
“Our big focus is creating downtown housing.”
The rest of the project is being funded personally by Milyard and investors from the apartment’s owning company, GJ Lofts, LLC.
“The individuals that are involved in GJ Lofts, they purchased the ground from Mesa Developmental Services (for $1.1 million in March 2019), and then the grant we got from the city is to demolish and take that down, along with asbestos abatement that was involved to get all of the asbestos out before we could tear it down,” Milyard said.
“All the asbestos is out and that got cleared by the state, so now it’s just demolishing, and we’re probably 90% there.”
Milyard projected that rent will be $1,100 for one-bedroom units and $1,300 for two-bedroom units.
The project is a part of a flurry of recent apartment construction in Grand Junction.
Perry Reid Properties, based in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Anthony Properties, based in Dallas, combined to build the 196-unit Railyard at Rimrock apartments.
In January, the companies announced that they’re going to build two new complexes in the city: The Slate on 25, which will be located at the intersection of 25 Road and Flat Top Lane — placing it across the street from Foresight Park — and The Heights on Horizon, which will be located on an eight-acre site near the roundabout at the entrance to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.
At the time, developers said they anticipated that monthly rent at thsse properties will be similar to the Railyard at Rimrock, ranging between $1,025 to $1,700.
Also in the downtown area, Grand Junction City Council is currently considering a fee waiver for a project that would build 256 apartments on the site of the old Downtown City Market.
The DDA has already signaled their support of the project by way of $3.5 million to help the developer, Richmark Real Estate of Greeley, close their economic feasibility gap. The fee waivers being considered by City Council would amount to about $2 million in assistance to the project, which is expected to cost $65 million.
A little south and east of that project, the Eddy, a 96-unit complex developed by Four Points Funding and located next to Las Colonias Park, has begun pre-leasing for units expected to open in June. One-bedroom units start at $1,225 per month and two-bedrooms start at $1,425 per month.
Additionally, the Riverfront at Dos Rios, a planned mixed-use development by Washington, D.C. based May Riegler Development, plans to include condominiums and townhomes, according to a presentation to Grand Junction City Council in March.