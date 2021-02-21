Mesa County’s move to “yellow” on the Colorado COVID-19 dial last week inches local businesses closer to expanded capacity options.
The caveat is that in order to get to enjoy some new benefits for qualified businesses, 70% of people aged 70 years and older in the state must have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Once that threshold is met, then businesses that are five-star certified by the Mesa County Variance Protection Program can operate with a higher indoor capacity. Gov. Jared Polis set the end of the month as the target date to reach that threshold.
However, not all of the 600-plus five-star businesses in Mesa County will see an impact.
“It would mean nothing,” said Brian Fischer, owner of Monumental Beer Works at 2575 U.S. 6 & 50 Unit C. “They’re not going to change social distancing requirements. Our tables have to be nine-feet apart and we can’t get more space.”
Monumental opened in March 2020 just as the COVID-19 pandemic tightened its grip on the U.S.
Winter has been difficult for Fischer’s business, particularly because few people, if any, want to drink on the patio.
Palisade Brewing Company, 200 Peach Ave., is in the same situation. Its interior and nine foot distance between tables limits their options.
“The only thing that can change is our outdoor patio,” said Bar Manager Matthew Tharp said. “We did get a patio extension into the parking lot, though.”
But for other businesses, such as the Mesa Theater, 538 Main St., and The Art Center of Western Colorado, at 1803 N. 7th St., relaxed capacity limits could open their doors to more people.
Though 5-star businesses are allowed greater indoor capacity than others, The Art Center operates below that mark in order to protect its most vulnerable customers.
“We’ve been very strict,” said Executive Director Lee Borden. “We want to err on the side of caution and just be as safe as possible.”
Should Colorado reach that vaccination threshold — which Mesa County Public Health says would allow 5-star businesses to operate as though they were in the blue category of the COVID dial — Borden said he would be comfortable with more space rentals and bumping attendance limits for classes from five people to six or seven.
The Mesa Theater has struggled in the pandemic with the cancellations of shows and reduced indoor capacity limits. Loosening of the capacity limits would allow them to bring in more customers for events.
“Our shows sell out and that pays for the artists and our staff,” said Rick Christensen, general manager at Mesa Theater. “But an increase would be great. It would allow us to operate a lot more comfortably.”