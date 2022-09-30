In the continuing development of the Las Colonias Park area, Four Points Funding isn’t simply moving in with the newest apartment complex in Grand Junction.
The company is also embracing the city’s outdoor adventurous spirit.
Four Points Funding owns The Eddy Apartments, a 96-unit apartment complex along the Colorado River with 60% of its units occupied and 95% of its units pre-leased. Construction on the apartments is nearly complete, with the complex receiving its final certificate of occupancy from the city this week.
However, The Eddy aims to be more than the latest apartment complex to open in a city that’s seen a boom of apartment complexes over the past couple of years.
Just outside the apartment complex is an RV park, called Camp Eddy, with a dozen Airstream travel trailers. For $160 per night, these trailers are available to rent.
Four Points Funding Analyst Dalton Morris said that The Eddy’s location made the decision to combine the complex with an RV park a no-brainer.
“Four Points has a pretty robust hospitality portfolio outside of our multi-family developments,” Morris said. “We just saw the opportunity right on the river there. With all of the outdoor recreation in Grand Junction, we thought it would be kind of cool to combine the two in this particular space. Given the proximity to the river and the recreational travel through Grand Junction, we saw a unique opportunity here to combine both sides of the business.”
In addition to the Airstream travel trailers, The Eddy also features five riverfront tiny homes, available for $175 a night. Four Points Funding Director of Hospitality Emma Rush noted that RV and tiny home prices are subject to increases based on demand and season.
For a company that hopes to appeal to the Western Slope’s lovers of the outdoors, the Las Colonias corridor made all the sense in the world as Four Points Funding’s site for The Eddy.
“The main draw for us, in our belief that we can keep occupancy up in these tiny homes and Airstreams, is the proximity to the river,” Morris said. “Right on the riverfront, there’s a lot of rafting, stand-up paddleboarding, water activities. Also, the proximity to a lot of the mountain biking in Grand Junction. The Lunch Loops are just a couple of minutes away.
“The whole Grand Valley has a lot of mountain biking path traffic, a lot of OHV (off-highway vehicle) traffic, and we believe that’s going to be our customer base moving forward.”
City of Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen said that The Eddy is the latest example of the city’s success in activating the Las Colonias area.
“We’re incredibly excited to see private development and private investment really capitalizing on the city’s investment that we’ve made in that Las Colonias River Park with boat ramps, take-out features, the playground down there, the river park,” Allen said. “This is exactly why the city invests in projects like this: to really help spur additional economic development along and in our city.”
“Certainly, our Colorado River is a recreation corridor, and obviously, with the amenity of the riverfront trail, this developer really sought out this location because of the proximity to Las Colonias, to the park amen-ities, to the business park, and the access to the river and the recreational activities that the trail and the river provide,” Allen continued.
“We see them as highly complementary and really a perfect match for the public investment in the Las Colonias Park.”
