Bill and Teri Cardell have seen their business blossom into a renowned company specializing in the Miata sports car Now, the couple is passing the baton to the employees who have helped it grow.
Bill and Teri sold The Dealer Alternative, doing business as Flyin’ Miata, to an employee co-op on Nov. 2, bringing an end to their 37-year ownership.
The company announced the change in ownership in a press release.
“We were both ready to retire and we wanted to reward the employees for all of their hard work,” Teri said. “Many of them were with us during the 2008 recession and knew more about the business than any other buyer.”
The story of Flyin’ Miata, an online retailer, begins on the east coast. Bill ran an auto shop specializing in brands such as Porsche, Volkswagen and Audi in West Orange, New Jersey, about 20 miles east of Manhattan.
Then, in 1989, the Mazda Motor Corporation released the Miata and everything changed for Bill and Teri.
“A customer brought the new Miata to the shop and let Bill take it for a spin,” Teri said.
It was essentially love at first sight and, soon after, the couple bought a red Miata of their own. They still own that car to this day.
Bill added the type of car to his repertoire at the business. A friend helped him create an online presence in the early 1990s and around 1995, business from the Miata was outperforming the other cars. That was when Bill shifted gears and began focusing solely on the Miata.
While honing in on one type of car could seem limiting, the Miata community is passionate enough to keep the cash flowing.
“For the German cars, people would always come in looking for repairs,” Bill said. “But for the Miata, people come in looking for presents to make their cars more fun.”
Around a year later, the couple moved to Grand Junction after buying a house on a whim. It didn’t take long for the company to boom.
Teri credits the success to the company’s emphasis of quality, customer service and community. Those have led to regular customers and online support well beyond Colorado.
Just as important to the company has been the culture Bill and Teri established.
“There’s around 16 employees and they’ve been with Flyin’ Miata for an average of about 13 years,” Teri said. “We’ve laughed with them, we’ve cried with them. It’s really a family.”
The couple pointed to the 2008 recession as an example of the employees’ dedication to Flyin’ Miata. Workers sat down with Bill and Teri to trim the fat from the company’s spending to avoid layoffs and pay cuts, which they were able to do.
Bill and Teri had been exploring options to sell the business before hearing about employee co-ops through the Business Incubation Center. It made sense to sell the business to those who knew it best.
“Usually, when you hear about a business like Flyin’ Miata being sold, your thought is ‘Well, there they go. That’s the end of them,’” Teri said. “But we wanted owners who were going to keep the culture. We wanted them to be in control of their own futures instead of having new owners who would just keep three key employees and let everyone else go.”
After announcing the sale, Bill and Teri received an outpouring of support for the decision from the Miata community.
Keith Tanner, director of e-commerce, is excited to continue the tradition set by his now-ex bosses.
He said it’s going to be an invisible transition and that there won’t be major changes. Since the sales are done online, the business hasn’t been impacted as much by the COVID-19 pandemic as others.
Flyin’ Miata made a video explaining the change in ownership and affirmed that the response has been positive.
“People like the idea of keeping businesses in the hands of those who built it,” he said.