A persistent issue for Colorado Mesa University and the local private sector has been getting college graduates to stay in town.
CMU and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) hope that the Career Passport Program will fix that issue.
The passport program is a series of networking events, panel discussions and other functions to connect employers with soon-to-be CMU and alumni.
“A lot of students are under the guise that there are more opportunities in bigger cities like Denver and Boulder,” said Cilia Kohn, director of marketing and communications for GJEP. “We say that there are more or as many opportunities here.”
Kohn has been working on this program for about a year.
She and Tamara Krizman, acting director of career services at CMU, researched industries with job openings and what students were interested in. Kohn took inspiration from a similar program in Allegheny County in Pennsylvania.
The program kicked off on Sept. 16 at the GROWL Agency, 750 Main St. About 50 employers and prospective employees gathered for the inaugural event.
“That’s the hardest step — meeting people and getting the chance to tell someone who you are and what you’re looking for,” Krizman said.
That was the first of many more events, Kohn and Krizman said.
They’re organizing a luncheon with women who founded businesses, a tech talk, an event on the importance of inclusion, and are establishing a partnership with the Young Professionals Network of Mesa County, Krizman said.
The career passport program is open to all students but is meant to act as a launching pad for seniors and alumni, specifically.
Kohn said that the student demographic can be utilized more by the local economy.
In 2020, CMU surveyed graduates on where their next job was. About 76.6% of respondents who gave details on their employer said that they were staying local, although not every graduate filled out the survey.
“We hear from employers that they struggle to fill positions, yet we have CMU right here. So, we need to get these opportunities on students’ radar,” Kohn said. “One of our events to streamline this is a coffee talk. People will sign up, and then we’ll pair students and professionals together based on interests and industries.”