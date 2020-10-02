Timberline Bank unveiled its new headquarters on Thursday with food, drinks, picturesque views and a puppy.
The four-story, 40,000-square-foot building was opened to the public for the first time at 649 Market St. near the Subaru dealership. The process was somewhat arduous, with a design phase that took around two years and a 14-month construction period.
“Before this, we had our team in two different buildings,” said co-CEO Jim Pedersen. “It feels great to have everyone under one roof.”
Thursday was the first time Timberline unveiled the building to the public. Employees and executives gave tours of the building to anyone interested, as well as free coffee and a meal ticket for The Buttered Bun food truck parked out front.
Team cohesion was one of the largest driving factors in designing the new building. The coffee bar on the first floor, soda fountain on the second and rooftop patio are all referred to as collision points.
“By that, we mean that people from all departments are coming into contact with each other,” said Sadye Saad, spokesperson for Timberline. “We also have areas where everyone can work with each other, regardless of department. We want them to mingle with each other.”
The hope is that the rooftop patio that overlooks Colorado National Monument serves as the marquee collision point. The space has a bar for events and a firepit with cushioned seats.
One of the most notable additions were the dog beds peppered through every floor of the building. They’re not for the workers, but rather for Timber, a 12-week-old Bernese mountain dog/doodle mix and the bank’s newest mascot.
“If anything happens to me, I hope I come back as her,” said co-CEO Jeff Taets. “She has it made.”
Timberline’s headquarters serves as a positive sign for other developers and investors in the city.
Bray Real Estate has 129 commercial listings on its website, which broker associate Sam Suplizio said are divided into three tiers. Suplizio said the Timberline property represents a major step into the top tier.
“Your Class A buildings are newly built or redeveloped. Think of Timberline and Roper Music. But many can’t afford that and opt for Class B. Those ones are nice, but maybe not in the best location,” Suplizio said. “Then there’s Class C. People who have a Class C will say they have a Class B. It’s in the eye of the beholder.”
Listings are growing, but some are cautious to take the next step in the middle of a pandemic.
But Timberline’s new building could be the shot in the arm the market needs.
“Will we need new buildings if people are still working from home? Will social distancing mean we’re not putting people on top of each other?” Suplizio said.
“It’s hard to say. But Timberline’s building does make a positive statement for investment in the area.”