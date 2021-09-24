Gemini Beer Company may be in a relatively small space right now, but owner and brewmaster Chris Dutton has big plans for his business.
The brewery sits at at 640 White Ave. but, just a few hundred feet away, is what he wants as his future — the century old former R-5 High School Building on the other side of Seventh Street.
In the meantime, he has set up shop in an old soil testing facility.
“I came out and I looked at the school and I said, ‘This is amazing. I can see the potential here.’ But, I also think moving in is a couple of years out,” Dutton said. “So we checked out this building as a temporary home. It was rough around the edges but I think we were able to make it something unique for the area.”
While the small setup may not be ideal for Dutton and his four employees, they know it’s temporary.
If all goes well, their future home will be the old R-5 High School Building, near Seventh Street and White Avenue.
LOWELL VILLAGE
Jeremy Nelson worked with Dutton on a project in Westminster a few years ago and was the one who showed him the property.
Both envision turning the old R-5 building, referred to as the Lowell School, into a bustling commercial hub called Lowell Village. That, paired with the Lowell Village Townhomes, has Nelson and Dutton starry eyed.
“In my experience and travels, the combination of historic buildings and craft beer as good as Chris’ always makes a winning formula,” said Nelson, who owns the company Downtown Grand Junction REgeneration, LLC. “Chris is going to be our anchor tenant and without that, this isn’t financially viable.”
Dutton envisions the building housing Gemini Beer Company and adding food to their menu, and the property may have other commercial options. But there are many steps before that stage.
The building is 96 years old and Nelson estimates that there’s roughly $1 million in deferred maintenance on the table. Because Seventh Street is listed as a historic district, Nelson was approved for a historic preservation loan.
Nelson has also entered a purchase agreement for the building with the Downtown Development Authority.
Nelson expects the process to take anywhere between one and three years.
“We really appreciate the leadership and help from the DDA, city of Grand Junction, Chamber of Commerce and Grand Junction Economic Partnership,” Nelson said. “We’re very lucky to work with them and have this opportunity.”
ORIGIN OF GEMINI
Dutton left a tech job in Boulder for brewing about nine years ago. He previously operated Front Range Brewing Company and started Gemini Beer about five years ago. Dutton named it Gemini because that’s the zodiac sign for him, his wife, their wedding anniversary and his youngest child.
Grand Junction’s food and beer scene sold Dutton on moving west for Gemini’s first physical location.
“I was never able to get a physical location. Without one, you never get to connect with customers. When COVID-19 hit, I was at a point where I didn’t know if I really wanted to do this anymore. I didn’t know if I wanted to keep running into this brick wall,” Dutton said. “Jeremy convinced me to make a weekend trip and visit the site. I was sold.”
TESTING LAB, FOR NOW
Transforming the testing lab into the brewery’s current home was difficult and required a nearly total makeover.
To get to the taproom, patrons have to walk around to the back of the building.
The interior aims for rustic, like a roadside brewery just outside of an obscure mountain town. The bar and some of the tables were handmade by Dutton himself.
“I call it Chevy-chic country, and I think that works for us. We took a building that was rough around the edges that was never intended for any kind of use like this and made it something completely different,” Dutton said. “It feels rustic, it feels homey, and makes people comfortable. We also didn’t have a huge budget.”
THE ART OF THE SUDS
The first time Dutton laid eyes on brewing equipment was when he was still working in tech. He had a flexible schedule and was looking for a hobby to pick up when his manager gave him some homebrew equipment.
“I took one look and thought, ‘Well, that looks like a pain in the butt’ and stuck it in my basement for five years,” Dutton said.
After leaving that job, he brewed for the first time and made a Fat Tire clone. He honed his craft like an artist making the perfect painting or a researcher ensuring they have the right outcome.
Brewing is both an art and a science, Dutton said. You need to have the formula down to make beer, but no one is going to drink it if you don’t put heart and soul into it, he said.
“I think I lean more towards the art side. I have a strong foothold on the science side, but I don’t have this giant lab and I like to experiment with flavors. Granted it doesn’t always work, like this coffee wheat I made and that was very bad. Don’t do it, I don’t recommend it,” Dutton quipped. “But on the other hand, you have to be dialed in when you’re making beer at this level. That coffee wheat I made was just one keg, so it wasn’t a big deal. But if you make something like that commercially, you have seven barrels of it. That’s an expensive oopsie.”
The largest problem that faces Gemini, Dutton said, is getting their name out. The product, he said, is good to go. To refine his brewing, Dutton studied what other local breweries did. That’s where he picked up the rotating menu idea so there’s always something new. When Gemini Beer opened four weeks ago, a notebook was left open on the bar so staff could jot down what is and isn’t working, and ideas on what to add.
Dutton said that’s indicative of them playing the long game and believing that something bigger and better for them is written in the stars.
“I still live in Westminster but I’ve looked at homes out here,” he said. “I’m really excited for what’s next.”