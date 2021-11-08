Ben Parsons lived in Palisade from 2001-2005, falling in love with the Western Slope town enough to know that, if he were to ever open a winery, he would do so there.
He even had one spot in particular in mind: the former United Fruitgrowers Co-Op warehouse for peach packing on 202 Peach Ave.
Saturday, his dream will become a reality.
Palisade’s newest winery and tasting room, The Ordinary Fellow, is hosting its grand opening party from 5-9 p.m on Nov. 13.
Parsons never thought owning the property was realistic until recently.
“This part of Palisade, there’s photos dating back to 1910 and before with people packing peaches from this location to go onto the trains heading to the Front Range. It’s got some real history,” Parsons said.
“When Tom Hennessy opened the Palisade Brewery in 2002, I looked at this space and was like, ‘This would be a great space for a winery.’ When I moved back here two years ago, I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe it’s still vacant.’
“It’s like a prime piece of real estate in Palisade.”
Parsons, whose ventures include opening the Denver wine bar The Infinite Monkey Theorem, took the property’s size (two acres) and location (neighboring Peach Street Distillers, Palisade Brewing Company and Colorado Weedery) into account before swooping in and making a “significant investment” in the property.
Now, he’s renovated the property into what he hopes will be a year-round space for wine, food, music, baking, coffee and events.
“I have a vineyard down in southwest Colorado just outside of Cortez. We’re farming down there and bringing that fruit up to Palisade and then working with local growers to make Colorado wines,” Parsons said. “I’m really excited to showcase it to locals and tourists alike. The whole idea is to partner it with the food we’re going to start cooking from our food truck in the spring, and to have a destination can come hang out, eat food, drink wine, have a good time, relax and bask in the beautiful landscape that surrounds them.”
The Ordinary Fellow’s tasting room is already open daily. Four wines are currently on the menu: a 100% Colorado Riesling, an Albariño, a Rosé and a Red Blend from Washington.