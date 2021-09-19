If you ordered a bike from Ruby Canyon Cycles on Main Street in 2019, owner Ryan Cranston or one of his staff could have you ready to ride in two days.
Order a bike from them today? You probably won’t see it until next spring. And if you were to instead check out Brown Cycles a few blocks away, you’d face the same situation.
This deep into the COVID-19 pandemic, bike shops are still subjected to massive supply line disruptions amid high demand.
“Demand heavily outweighs supply. Right now, we probably have 30% of our usual inventory. That’s bikes, gear, everything,” Cranston said. “Between my manager and I, we probably have 50-plus years of experience in the business and we’ve never seen it this bad. It’s ridiculous.”
The boom in demand has stayed strong over a year now, and there is no end in sight.
The story for bike shops is the same as chicken wings, cars and lumber — demand skyrocketed right when supply lines were disrupted.
With events shut down or limited, and people often stuck inside, they began buying bikes en masse while warehouses were closed or short staffed. Because wait times were months out, anyone looking for a new bike opted to fix up their old one, which sucked up the supply of gear such as chains and tubes.
“I’m only now getting orders I made 18 months ago,” said Chris Brown, owner of Brown's Cycles. “I don’t even know when this is going to end. I’ve been told 2024 is when the supply chain will catch up.”
The shortage stems from a lack of supplies when Chinese ports shut down at the start of the pandemic, where the majority of bikes are built and assembled. The ports are now open but there’s ground to make up.
Brown said that a recent shipment of six high-priced bikes sold within a month, much faster than usual.
Cranston similarly is just trying to tread water.
“We have about 350 units on back order right now. We have an Excel spreadsheet for a want list. When we get an order, we call down that list and ask if they’re interested,” Cranston said. “The bikes we do get are sold almost immediately so we have no reserve.”
However, this frenzy could temper at any minute, so keeping up with demand runs an inherent risk.
“We have to be careful when we order because we don’t want to be left with too much inventory and no one interested. We don’t know what things will look like in a year. We don’t know when demand will slow down, we don’t know how fast or slow it will,” Cranston said. “We’re constantly toeing this line.”
While standard bike retailers have struggled, some bike businesses have operated more comfortably.
Kirk Brosius with Over the Edge Sports, 202 E Aspen Ave. in Fruita, says the store has fewer than a dozen bikes for sale.
They’ve done some fixes and tune-ups for customers, but that’s not the backbone of the business.
“Our prime source of revenue is bike rentals and demos, that’s about 35-40% of our revenue,” he said. “And that’s slow right now but our prime time is spring and fall.”
Brosius said the business saw the supply storm coming, so they stocked up on products.
While they experience the occasional product shortage, he thinks the nature of the business offers protection from the erratic market.
WEATHERING THE STORM
There’s nothing that small businesses can do about the situation.
Brown checks in with industry contacts and suppliers who tell him that as long as the manufacturing material remains in high demand and price, and low supply, then there’s nothing they can do to speed up the process.
This can also drive up prices of what bikes are available.
When asked what his industry contacts are saying, Cranston couldn’t help but laugh.
“No one knows when this is going to end,” he said.
Because of that, many bike businesses are offering tune-up and repair work for customers.
Of course, this puts the consumer at a big disadvantage when looking for new parts, gear or a bike.
Bike listings on Craigslist range from under under $50 to over $8,000.
“Don’t sell your bike unless you’re getting another one soon. And you may need to make concessions. If you really want a black bike, you may just need to settle for a green one,” Cranston said. “And please know that your local small businesses are doing the best they can.”